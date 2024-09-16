Allied Universal Celebrates National Security Officer Appreciation Week

One of Our Own Honored for Heroism During Library Shooting

Allied Universal®, ?the world's leading security and facility services company, is proud to celebrate all security professionals during the 2024 National Security Officer Appreciation Week starting on Sept. 16 through Sept. 22.

In celebration of this week, the company recognizes the special honor bestowed on one of our own, Frederick Tucker, who received the 2023 Ralph Day Memorial Security Officer Heroism Award earlier this month. This award is presented each year by ASIS International, a security trade organization, for his life-saving actions during a shooting at the Nashville Metro Public Library. The award is the highest recognition a security officer can receive for an act of heroism.

"National Security Officer Appreciation Week serves as a great reminder to thank all security professionals around the world, and at Allied Universal we are proud to celebrate our security professionals each and every day," said Steve Jones, Global Chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "Please take the time this week to thank the hard-working men and women who dedicate themselves to maintaining the safety and security of our communities."

Everyday security professionals keep us safe by observing potential threats and swiftly responding to emergencies. These brave individuals help deter crime, maintain order in times of panic, work closely with law enforcement and are unwavering in their desire to keep us safe.

Join Allied Universal in celebrating National Security Officer Appreciation Week, September 16 - 22, 2024.

In 2015, Allied Universal established National Security Officer Appreciation Week with the goal of recognizing security professionals' important contributions to our daily lives, debunking misconceptions and stereotypes surrounding the roles and responsibilities of security professionals and raising awareness of the numerous career opportunities in the security services industry.

