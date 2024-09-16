Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
16.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:


Allied Universal Celebrates National Security Officer Appreciation Week

One of Our Own Honored for Heroism During Library Shooting

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Allied Universal®, ?the world's leading security and facility services company, is proud to celebrate all security professionals during the 2024 National Security Officer Appreciation Week starting on Sept. 16 through Sept. 22.

In celebration of this week, the company recognizes the special honor bestowed on one of our own, Frederick Tucker, who received the 2023 Ralph Day Memorial Security Officer Heroism Award earlier this month. This award is presented each year by ASIS International, a security trade organization, for his life-saving actions during a shooting at the Nashville Metro Public Library. The award is the highest recognition a security officer can receive for an act of heroism.

"National Security Officer Appreciation Week serves as a great reminder to thank all security professionals around the world, and at Allied Universal we are proud to celebrate our security professionals each and every day," said Steve Jones, Global Chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "Please take the time this week to thank the hard-working men and women who dedicate themselves to maintaining the safety and security of our communities."

Everyday security professionals keep us safe by observing potential threats and swiftly responding to emergencies. These brave individuals help deter crime, maintain order in times of panic, work closely with law enforcement and are unwavering in their desire to keep us safe.

Join Allied Universal in celebrating National Security Officer Appreciation Week, September 16 - 22, 2024.

In 2015, Allied Universal established National Security Officer Appreciation Week with the goal of recognizing security professionals' important contributions to our daily lives, debunking misconceptions and stereotypes surrounding the roles and responsibilities of security professionals and raising awareness of the numerous career opportunities in the security services industry.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia
Director of Public Relations - North America
Allied Universal
Phone: 949-826-3560
Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com
Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
