Total Comfort Group Acquires Victor's Air Conditioning Company, Broadening Services and Continuing a Legacy of Quality

EATONTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Total Comfort Group (TCG), a national, full-service provider of commercial HVAC/R, plumbing, and electrical services for multi-site commercial and retail operations, is excited to announce the acquisition of Victor's Air Conditioning Company, Inc. in Central New Jersey.

Since 1965, Victor's has been a trusted provider of residential and commercial HVAC/R services to the Middlesex, NJ, community, and surrounding areas. TCG is committed to upholding the values and standards that have made Victor's a beloved family-owned business for nearly six decades. This acquisition aims to retain the personalized service and expert craftsmanship that define Victor's, while seamlessly integrating the industry-leading resources and capabilities for which TCG is known.

"We are thrilled to welcome Victor's Air Conditioning Company into the Total Comfort Group family," said Frank Bacchetta, CEO of Total Comfort Group. "Our shared commitment to quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction makes this partnership a natural fit. We look forward to building on Victor's legacy and are excited to share what's to come as we expand our service offerings and continue to deliver exceptional results."

Robert "Bob" O'Reilly, owner of Victor's Air Conditioning Company, also shared his vision for the acquisition, adding, "I intended to find a companion that would allow Victor's legacy an opportunity to continue and grow. Our goal has always been to exceed our customers' expectations on the most challenging projects. Becoming a member of Total Comfort Group will allow for greater opportunities for our staff by offering growth into new markets and expanding our customer base. We can achieve a greater presence within the industry with this additional staff and support."

Under Bachetta's leadership, TCG is dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition for Victor's employees and customers. The management team has been working closely with Victor's staff to integrate operations while maintaining the same high level of service and dependability. The experience and dedication of Victor's employees will continue to play a vital role as the company becomes fully integrated with TCG.

As part of this transition, TCG will start expanding Victor's service offerings, providing current and future customers with a broader range of HVAC/R, plumbing, and electrical solutions backed by TCG's reputation for data-driven results, dependable technical consultation, and 24/7 support. Victor's customers can expect the same reliable service with enhanced capabilities, allowing them to benefit from a more comprehensive array of solutions under the TCG umbrella. More details about the new offerings and integration plans will be shared in the coming months.

For more information about Total Comfort Group, please visit www.total-cg.com.

Contact Information

Amanda Billingham

Media Contact

amanda@mdidit.com

7326049354

SOURCE: Total Comfort Group

View the original press release on newswire.com.