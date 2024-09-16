Innovista Health Appoints Managed Care Leader Jigar Desai as New CEO

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Innovista Health welcomes Jigar Desai as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Desai will lead the managed services organization as it further positions itself as the partner of choice to payers and independent physician groups in the design, management and administration of value-based care arrangements.





Desai brings more than 20 years of managed care experience to Innovista Health. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at several Medicare-focused managed care organizations. Most recently, he served as executive chairman of a private equity-backed Medicare platform, where he implemented turnaround plans and led the acquisition of a large managed care company.

Prior to that role, Jigar served as CFO and then CEO at America's 1st Choice group of companies (AFC) at Elevance Health. Under his leadership, AFC served more 130,000 Medicare Advantage lives and ranked as the second largest chronic condition special needs plans in the U.S. Jigar also previously held finance positions at WellCare and Universal Health.

As President and CEO of Innovista Health, Desai will lead its three divisions:

Value-based Care: Comprehensive enablement programs-including multi-payer program administration, value-based clinical services expertise, and operational support-to drive practice transformation.

Delegated Operations: Management of administrative activities such as claims processing, customer service, and utilization management to help providers deliver high-quality care with minimal burden.

Care Delivery: Operation of 10 clinics in Texas that offer primary care services, in-house labs and diagnostic imaging, and referral and care coordination. Innovista Medical Center represents a new organizational commitment for continued innovation in value-based care by providing high-quality, affordable primary care in Dallas and Houston, two of the nation's top 10 most populous metro areas.

Innovista Health is a subsidiary of Health Care Service Corporation, which serves the health care needs of over 23 million people nationwide.

"I am excited to lead Innovista Health into its next chapter of growth and innovation. By leveraging our expertise, team, and technology, we can empower providers to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care that truly puts patients first," Desai said. "I look forward to working with our dedicated staff and partners to advance this mission and make a lasting impact on the communities we serve."

About Innovista Health

Innovista Health is a value-based enablement and management services organization, with a suite of services that promote clinical excellence, deep analytics, and incentive alignment that enhances the quality of patient care while decreasing healthcare costs via operational excellence. Innovista also delivers primary care under the Innovista Medical Center brand and supports independent providers and payer partners in value-based savings and shared-risk models. Innovista Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Health Care Service Corporation.

