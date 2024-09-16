Apex Entertainment Partners With Syracuse University Basketball Stars This Winter 2024-2025 Season

Syracuse Orange Kyra Wood, JJ Starling, Chris Bell and Donnie Freeman Join Premier Athletes Who Partner with Apex in the Region Spanning Basketball, Football, Lacrosse and Field Hockey

Apex Entertainment®, a family entertainment destination for people of all ages with a location at Destiny USA in Syracuse, New York, announced today a partnership with Syracuse Orange Women's Basketball star Kyra Wood, marking her second year with the brand, as well as Men's team standouts JJ Starling, Chris Bell and Donnie Freeman. These valued alliances for Apex Entertainment®, in partnership with Grand Central Sports Management, mark yet another collaboration between Apex and SU athletes towards their mutual mission of loyalty, service, commitment to their team, fanbase and local community.

(L to R) Bell, Wood, Starling, Freeman

Apex has a longstanding commitment to supporting the best of the community and honoring excellence in youth and sports with partnerships with athletic talent in basketball, football, lacrosse and field hockey in the Syracuse market since opening in 2021.

Syracuse Orange Women's Basketball 6'3" forward Kyra Wood returns to SU for her senior year after an impressive season last year, having appeared in 32 games and starting in 24 for the Orange. She averaged 6.1 points per game and 6.8 rebounds. Apex's collaborations with Syracuse basketball continues with 6'4" guard JJ Starling, a junior this season; junior Chris Bell, a dominant 6'7" forward, and Donnie Freeman, a promising freshman 6'7" forward.

"Syracuse Orange basketball brings a level of enthusiasm and sense of community to the region that is undeniable. RAVentures and Apex Entertainment love supporting these athletes and connecting more with the communities in which we operate," said Rob Luzzi, senior director of marketing, RAVentures. "We look forward to hosting Orange fans and these players at Apex throughout the basketball season."

