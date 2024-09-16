Beyond Oil Ltd.: Beyond Oil Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL)(OTCQB:BEOLF) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste, and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce that, further to the news release dated August 30, 2024, it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").

The Company issued 1,345,697 shares (each, a "Share") at a price of C$1.50 per Share, for gross proceeds of C$2,018,551.83.

Beyond Oil secured a lead order in the Offering from Fandango Collection & Recycling Ltd. ("Fandango"), its exclusive distributor in Israel, as well as investments from our Chief Technology Officer, Company employees and their families, existing shareholders, restaurant owners and personnel who use the Beyond Oil product.

Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil, comments: "We are pleased to have closed a financing at a significant premium to the recent financing that closed less than three months ago, and again, with investments from customers, our distributor in Israel and Company employees and their families. It is a great testament to our product when customers directly invest in the company and we are pleased to be creating value for all of our loyal investors."

This successful funding further positions Beyond Oil for its strategic objectives, contributing to its ongoing innovation and growth initiatives in the food-tech industry. The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Company has paid finder's fees to eligible persons in connection with certain investments the Offering, comprised of aggregate cash payments of C$18,197.37. All Shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the closing date.

