Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - BASIN URANIUM CORP. (CSE: NCLR) (CNSX: NCLR.CN) ("Basin Uranium", "Basin" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on permitting for the Company's flagship Chord uranium project in South Dakota. The Company has completed its summer field work and associated reporting. In all, six (6) surveys were completed including: wildlife/raptor, vegetation and cultural resource surveys on both State Section 36 and the adjacent USFS lands that are located within our future proposed exploration and development area.

"Completing six important surveys over the past couple months on time and on budget allowed us to significantly advance our permitting plans in South Dakota. We remain committed to environmentally safe and conscious exploration that meets or exceeds the standards currently used across the industry," commented Mike Blady, CEO of Basin Uranium. "We are looking forward to continuing to advance our Chord permitting in a professional and timely manner."

Next steps for the state section include hosting an onsite meeting for interested Tribes and Tribal members (within the next two weeks) to discuss and finalize the cultural resource surveys before submittal to the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO). The SHPO review of the report and subsequent signoff is expected by the end of October. Upon receiving final signoff from SHPO, the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) will have 30 days to determine the completeness of our report and conduct a site visit. With the permitting process culminating in a public consultation period, a hearing by the South Dakota Board of Minerals, and the paying of an assurance bond. These steps are expected to be completed between Q4/2024 to Q1/2025. The Company continues to work collaboratively with the various administrative and government agencies to achieve the most expedient timeline possible.

About Basin Uranium Corp.

Basin Uranium is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The company has five advanced-stage uranium projects located in the United States, namely the Chord and Wolf Canyon projects in South Dakota, the South Pass and Great Divide Basin projects in Wyoming, and the Wray Mesa project in Utah. All five projects have seen extensive historical exploration and located in prospective development areas. The Company also has the Mann Lake uranium project, located in the world-class Athabasca basin of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, in addition to the CHG gold project in south-central British Columbia.

For further information, please contact Mr. Mike Blady or view the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

