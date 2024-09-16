Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), creators of Play MPE®, the leading music promotion distribution platform, is thrilled to announce a major update: the introduction of self-service account creation for record labels and independent artists. This new feature empowers users to seamlessly explore Play MPE's comprehensive ecosystem, marking the first in a series of platform enhancements rolling out through 2025.

As part of our ongoing commitment to supporting independent artists, this streamlined process removes barriers to entry, making it easier for musicians to connect with industry curators, broadcasters, and other key players. By simplifying the onboarding and release creation process, we aim to enhance distribution efficiency and minimize the need for manual staff engagement.

Looking ahead, these updates will expand our platform's reach into new markets, encourage larger marketing purchases, and facilitate broader music exposure. As a result, more artists will have the opportunity to get their music in front of the right audiences, increase radio airplay, and boost the likelihood of being featured on TV and other media outlets.

"This marks an exciting new chapter for our company," said Ro Fernandez, Director of Product Management at Play MPE®. "We've created an intuitive onboarding experience that empowers artists and labels to independently manage their releases, ultimately helping them increase their exposure and royalties. Our goal is to remove the obstacles musicians face in connecting with the right audiences and maximize their promotional reach beyond streaming platforms."

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

