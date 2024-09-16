Adds Application Security and Code Quality Capabilities to Expand Ecosystem's Most Complete Solution

Gearset, the leader in Salesforce DevOps solutions, today announced the acquisition of Clayton, a cutting-edge code analysis platform designed specifically for Salesforce.

The strategic acquisition is Gearset's first, following years of rapid growth fueled by a $55 million growth investment from Silversmith Capital Partners. In that time, Gearset has launched several products and upgrades, and reached the milestone of surpassing 2,500 customers four times more than any other Salesforce DevOps vendor.

Clayton has a unique approach to Salesforce DevSecOps: identify anti-patterns and vulnerabilities early during development and remediate recurring issues with automated code corrections. Clayton has helped find and correct thousands of vulnerabilities in some of the largest Salesforce orgs on the planet.

The integration of Clayton's technology into Gearset's DevOps suite will enable Salesforce teams to quickly and easily build secure and well architected applications, and underscores Gearset's commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions that optimize the entire DevOps lifecycle, from code quality to secure deployments.

Kevin Boyle, CEO at Gearset, said, "Salesforce development teams today need more than just speed they need confidence in the quality and security of their code as they scale. The acquisition of Clayton allows us to address this need head-on by offering our customers advanced code analysis tools that streamline the development process and improve code quality from the ground up. Clayton's deep expertise in this area aligns perfectly with our mission to empower teams with the most robust, reliable solutions available, ensuring our customers can focus on innovation for their business, while Gearset takes care of the heavy lifting in DevOps."

Lorenzo Frattini, founder and CEO at Clayton, stated, "We started Clayton with a true passion: making it easy for teams to write secure, high-quality business apps on Salesforce. We are thrilled to join Gearset. They have built a fantastic DevOps platform that customers love. Together, we can make modern DevSecOps accessible to many more Salesforce teams, making it easier to build secure, well-architected applications at scale."

In the immediate term, Clayton will continue to operate under its own brand within the Gearset family, ensuring uninterrupted service for existing users. As the integration of teams and technologies progresses, customers can expect a unified platform that delivers an even more powerful suite of tools to drive Salesforce DevOps success.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Gearset:

Gearset is the leading Salesforce DevOps platform, with powerful solutions for metadata, data and CPQ deployments, CI/CD, automated testing, sandbox seeding, archiving and backups. It helps Salesforce teams apply DevOps best practices to their development and release process, so they can rapidly and securely deliver higher-quality projects. Gearset is a uniquely reliable solution trusted by thousands of global enterprises, including McKesson, Accenture, and IBM. For more information visit www.gearset.com

About Clayton:

Clayton is the modern code analysis platform for Salesforce. It's the only developer-first solution that catches, blocks, and automatically fixes bad code, helping you build secure and well-architected Salesforce applications fast.

