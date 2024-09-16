Anzeige
Montag, 16.09.2024
WKN: 904121 | ISIN: MXP495211262
Frankfurt
16.09.24
08:22 Uhr
3,160 Euro
+0,020
+0,64 %
PR Newswire
16.09.2024 15:06 Uhr
106 Leser
GRUPO BIMBO STANDS OUT IN TIME'S LIST OF " WORLD'S BEST COMPANIES"

  • For the second consecutive year Grupo Bimbo appears in the list, standing out within the top 10 global food companies.
  • To be part of the list, Time and Statista evaluate companies' performance in employee satisfaction, revenue growth and ESG actions.

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Bimbo, the leading global bakery company, appears for the second consecutive time in the list of the "World's Best Companies", made by Time magazine and the market research provider, Statista. The Mexican company stands out for being part of the top 10 in the global food category and for appearing in 127th place out of 1,000 in the overall ranking.


The "World's Best Companies 2024" ranking is the result of an exhaustive analysis to identify the world's best-performing companies. The selection is based on three main dimensions:

  • Employee satisfaction: Surveys were conducted in more than 50 countries, with data collected from approximately 170,000 participants. In the evaluation, companies gave direct and indirect recommendations, as well as employer ratings of verified employees for image, environment, working conditions, salary, and equality.
  • Revenue Growth: Companies were considered if they had revenues of at least $100 million in 2023 and positive revenue growth between 2021 and 2023.
  • Sustainability (ESG): Assessed based on ESG data between the standardized KPIs of the Statista ESG database and specific data research.

Inclusion in this list reinforces Grupo Bimbo's reputation as a company with exceptional performance on a global scale.

The World's Best Companies ranking includes companies from various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, engineering, automotive, and services.

Contact: Mario Enrique Sánchez, Global External Communications of Grupo Bimbo mario.e.sanchez@grupobimbo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504635/HM6A0235.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/grupo-bimbo-stands-out-in-times-list-of--worlds-best-companies-302247322.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
