AESARA, a leading digital-forward Value Access agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Fuller as Vice President of US Market Access within its Strategic Partnerships team. With over 27 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Fuller brings extensive expertise in developing and executing go-to-market and payer engagement strategies across highly competitive markets.

Ruslan Horblyuk, Chief Strategic Consulting Officer at AESARA, commented, "Andy's impressive track record in Sales, Marketing, and Market Access leadership roles makes him an ideal addition to our Strategic Partnerships team. His expertise aligns perfectly with our focus on expanding AESARA's Value and Access portfolio and capabilities. We're excited to work alongside Andy and benefit from his wealth of experience."

Fuller's appointment comes at a pivotal time for AESARA as the company continues to deliver innovative and trusted solutions that drive transformative market access for its clients.

"I'm thrilled to join AESARA and contribute to its mission of powering transformative market access," said Andy Fuller. "The pharmaceutical landscape is rapidly evolving, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to help our clients navigate these changes and maximize their market impact."

Sissi Pham, CEO of AESARA, added, "We are delighted to welcome Andy to our Value Access team. His extensive industry knowledge and strategic insights will be invaluable as we continue to elevate our clients' market access influence within their organizations and the decisionmakers within the US healthcare ecosystem. With Fuller's addition, AESARA reinforces its commitment to providing cutting-edge market access solutions and further solidifies its position as a leader in the Value Access space."

About AESARA

AESARA is a market access agency with a focused purpose to impact healthcare decision-making to improve people's lives. Established in 2016, we are a woman and minority-owned company with biopharma seasoned industry professionals in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Our diverse team is passionate about delivering to our client's transformative market access strategies and innovative digital communication solutions. For more information, please visit www.aesara.com and connect with AESARA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

