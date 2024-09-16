AE Ventures and 90 Degree North Holdings Co-Lead $10 Million Investment in SEMPRE to Advance Resilient Infrastructure Solutions

Strategic investment accelerates development of resilient infrastructure solutions for commercial and defense markets.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / SEMPRE, a leading innovator in resilient and secure digital infrastructure, announces a $10 million funding round co-led by AE Ventures, the venture capital platform of AE Industrial Partners, LP, and 90 Degree North Holdings (90N). This investment accelerates the company's mission to protect vulnerable operations through advanced infrastructure resilience across both commercial and defense markets.

SEMPRE T (Whiteman, AFB, Mo 2024)





The co-lead investment brings together two powerful entities to drive SEMPRE's growth and technological advancements in critical infrastructure solutions. AE Ventures, which has a strategic partnership with The Boeing Company, focuses on early-stage investments in transformative technologies across national security, aerospace and industrial markets. 90N, a strategic investment and advisory firm, brings extensive global relationships and expertise in technology, space logistics and critical infrastructure.

Tommy Hicks, Jr., CEO of 90 Degree North Holdings, commented, "Co-leading this investment with AE Ventures underscores our confidence in SEMPRE's vision for resilient infrastructure. Their technology has the potential to fundamentally reshape the digital infrastructure landscape, much like how AWS transformed cloud computing. Our extensive relationships across various sectors, combined with AE Ventures' aerospace leadership, create a powerful ecosystem to support SEMPRE. We're excited to help accelerate the development and deployment of SEMPRE's solutions to redefine how organizations approach secure and resilient operations."

SEMPRE has also recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Boeing Global Services (BGS), a division of The Boeing Company that supports both public and private sector clients. The collaboration aims to explore the potential of SEMPRE's technology to strengthen BGS's capabilities, particularly in contested logistics scenarios.

"We look forward to this partnership with SEMPRE and exploring ways to meet warfighter's needs together," said Torbjorn "Turbo" Sjogren, vice president of government services for Boeing Global Services. "By investing in SEMPRE, we're not just supporting a promising technology - we're investing in a solution that can significantly improve our ability to serve customers in contested and remote locations."

SEMPRE's "Anywhere Edge" solution redefines resilient infrastructure by combining advanced software and hardened hardware into a comprehensive system. This all-in-one, stand-alone and transportable solution offers a fully independent 5G cellular network, enterprise-level hybrid cloud with high-performance compute capabilities, and multi-redundant satellite gateways. It also provides real-time decision-making support and zero-trust architecture for resilient security.Deployable in minutes and capable of integration with existing networks, SEMPRE's EMP-hardened, tamper-resistant design delivers secure, survivable communications in digital deserts and emergency situations.

"This funding marks a significant milestone for SEMPRE," said Rob Spalding, CEO of SEMPRE. "It enables us to accelerate product development, enhance scalability, and expand our market reach. We're now better positioned to address the growing global demand for resilient, secure communication and compute solutions in even the most challenging environments."

