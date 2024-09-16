Anzeige
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Sampo plc

Please be informed that Sampo plc will be admitted to trading and official
listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as of 18 September 2024. Admission to trading and
official listing of the company's class A shares will be in the form om "Share
Entitlements". 



Sampo plc is admitted to trading on Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Stockholm (in
the form of SDRs - Swedish Depository Receipts). 



Permanent ISIN:   FI4000552500      
---------------------------------------------
Name:        Sampo plc A       
---------------------------------------------
Number of shares:  549,795,462 shares   
---------------------------------------------
Segment:       Large Cap        
---------------------------------------------
Trade currency:   DKK           
---------------------------------------------
Short name:     SAMPO DKK        
---------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:    352040         
---------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183  
---------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no    MiFID II tick size table
---------------------------------------------
MIC Code       XCSE          
---------------------------------------------
CCP cleared:     Yes           
---------------------------------------------



Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)

Industry    Supersector  
-----------------------------
30 Financials 3030 Insurance
-----------------------------



For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
