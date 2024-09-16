Cisco Systems Inc.: The Future of Cybersecurity: AI Does Play a Role

By Emma Reid

This blog was authored by Karissa A. Breen (more commonly known as KB), Head of Cybersecurity Journalism at KBI.Media.

Karissa will present on Cisco Networking Academy's Women Rock-IT webinar series in October, during cybersecurity awareness month. KB has been crowned a LinkedIn 'Top Voice in Technology'.

AI's function in cybersecurity

AI's function in cybersecurity is not just bene?cial, but essential. Machine Learning (ML) algorithms can analyze and interpolate (insert) large amounts of data - much faster than any human - to uncover new patterns that would otherwise go unseen. Health, primary industries, manufacturing, and of course, security are all bene?ting from even this embryonic state of AI.

AI is creating new paradigms in every industry

From aggregating and parsing medical scans to identify cancers before they fully form, identifying fungal leafinfections using AI powered drones, improving the environmental impact ofmanufacturing, to cybersecurity. In cybersecurity, AI can map patterns and identify anomalies that indicatepotential security gaps or even systems that have already been compromised. This toolset allows organizations to detect and mitigate threats before they occur or cause signi?cant damage, and it's only just the start of this new war.

AI-driven tools are now being used by threat actors

From individuals to state-sponsored advanced package tools (APTs), AI is being used in (or to enhance) attacks on a wider range and number of targets. AI attacks may lead to more sophisticated attacks, with the ease with which it can pivot its attack model. Conversely, blue teams defending organizations can adapt to new types of attacks by learning from previous incidents, continuously improving their defensive capabilities by leveraging approaches like Autonomous Cyber Defence (ACyD). This adaptability can be critical within an environment where cybercriminals are constantly evolving their tactics, often by weaponizing AI against organizations.

With the effective use of AI, organizations can not only improve their current security measures, but also anticipate future vulnerabilities and resolve issues proactively.

The role and future of AI in cybersecurity

The role and future of AI in cybersecurity is contentious to say the least. However, it seems the good may outweigh the bad. Over the course of nearly 300 interviews, the advantages of AI have been covered again and again:

The Emerging Role of AI in Cybersecurity - In the majority of my podcast interviews, my guests demonstrate how AI enhances threat detection, improves data security, and automates security operations center (SOC) operations.

The Importance of Generative AI - The importance of generative AI in creating advanced defenses and simulating potential attack paths.

AI Augmentation - Although AI is signi?cant for the future of cybersecurity, cybersecurity practitioners reiterate the importance of complementing rather than replacing human analysts.

Bridging the Skills Gap - Empowering a New Generation

Over the years, there has been constant talk around the 'skills gap'. With advances in AI, this has led to an even greater skills gap de?cit in the cybersecurity industry. As the adoption of AI accelerates, the cybersecurity skills gap widens - as many people within my network and during my media interviews have discussed at length. This gap is not just about technical expertise; it's about understanding the human-AI interplay. Security professionals need to enhance their technical skills, particularly in technical security, but the need to develop 'soft skills' - I like to call these skills hard skills. Managing people, expectations and clients aren't easy skills and this is where I do believe women have a great opportunity to excel.

A Call to Action for Women in Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity as an industry is dominated by males. When I entered the ?eld not so long ago - about a decade ago - there weren't a lot of women in cybersecurity. So I have taken on encouraging women to take up roles within the cybersecurity ?eld as a part of my media role.

Now, while I don't want to speak into any existing stereotypes about women specifically, having a diverse team brings unique perspectives and diversity of thought that is invaluable in addressing how cyber criminals might think. I've personally seen many women drive their careers to a new level with their empathy, collaboration, and problem-solving skills. Initiatives like mentorship programs, networking opportunities, and targeted educational resources can also play a signi?cant role in attracting female talent in cybersecurity.

Moreover, when it comes to AI as a whole, women may have a decided advantage in understanding and spearheading alternate approaches. Nature and nurture, encompasses everything from brain chemistry and function through to social conditioning. We may find that this presents women with several advantages - or at least relatively novel models - in social cognition and the appreciation for the general theory of mind.

What Cuzzolin et al refer to as 'hot cognition' - how thinking and its processes are in?uenced by emotional state - may well help shape ethical and operational boundaries for the development and extension of AI. And given the innate duplicitous nature of cyber, this may have pronounced shaping of the future of security - one signi?cantly sculpted by women.

