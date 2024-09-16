Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Großes Börsenkino voraus: Dieser einstige "Hot Stock" ist zurück! Ad-hoc: Sofortige Reaktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5QZ | ISIN: FI4000512496 | Ticker-Symbol: 0CD
Frankfurt
16.09.24
15:29 Uhr
12,400 Euro
-0,100
-0,80 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIFELINE SPAC I OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIFELINE SPAC I OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,40013,80016:08
GlobeNewswire
16.09.2024 15:34 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: CANATU PLC (FORMER LIFELINE SPAC I PLC)

NOTICE 16 SEPTEMBER 2024 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: CANATU PLC (FORMER LIFELINE SPAC I PLC)


At the request of Canatu Plc, Canatu Plc's A-shares will be traded on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Finland as from September 17, 2024. 

Trading code: CANATU

Number of shares:10 094 995
ISIN code: FI4000512496
Order book ID: 236569
Company Identity Number: 3229349-3

Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table
Mic code: FSME

ICB Classification
Industry: 10 Technology
Super sector: 1010 Technology

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Carnegie Investment Bank. For further information, please call Carnegie
Investment Bank on +46 (0)73 856 42 65 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.