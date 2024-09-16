Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: CANATU PLC (FORMER LIFELINE SPAC I PLC)

NOTICE 16 SEPTEMBER 2024 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: CANATU PLC (FORMER LIFELINE SPAC I PLC) At the request of Canatu Plc, Canatu Plc's A-shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from September 17, 2024. Trading code: CANATU Number of shares:10 094 995 ISIN code: FI4000512496 Order book ID: 236569 Company Identity Number: 3229349-3 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 10 Technology Super sector: 1010 Technology This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Carnegie Investment Bank. For further information, please call Carnegie Investment Bank on +46 (0)73 856 42 65 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260