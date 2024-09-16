Brooklyn, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - Fido Playhouse, a trusted name in pet daycare and wellness, has announced its new affiliate partnership with Bark Box, a leader in innovative pet care products. This collaboration aims to significantly enrich the quality of life for pets and their owners through access to premium, carefully selected products.

"We are thrilled to work with Bark Box, which is well-aligned with our firm's fundamental objective of setting the standard for higher pet care every day," said Bunny Oliveira, the Co-Founder of Fido Playhouse. "Such joint efforts not only grant us access to an array of top-performing products but also help us meet the differing needs of the pets we serve. We are convinced that combining these state-of-the-art solutions with our services will greatly upgrade the well-being of pets and their families."

This initiative reflects Fido Playhouse's ongoing commitment to the health and happiness of pets. The partnership with Bark Box will enable Fido Playhouse to further its mission of providing high-quality care, making superior products accessible right to the owners' doorsteps.

About Fido Playhouse

Fido Playhouse was founded in 2022 by Bunny Oliveira and Rodolpho Oliveira who are a couple, highly motivated by animals. Located at Greenpoint, Brooklyn, Fido Playhouse offers the highest standard of care with a safe, fun and stimulating environment where dogs can socialize, exercise and get the fun they deserve. The facility is designed to create a welcoming and engaging atmosphere where every pet feels calm and happy.

