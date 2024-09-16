Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - Four online news sites and influencers that report technology news and review new products selected nine of "the best, most cutting-edge consumer electronics and sophisticated home appliances" for Gadgety Awards at ShowStoppers® @ IFA, the official press event at the IFA trade fair in Berlin.

The judges included tech journalists hailing from Geekspin.co, Phandroid.com, Ubergizmo.com and @IsaDoes. They selected:

Ductless Portable Air Conditioner by Morphy Richards - "Morphy Richards has created a genuinely hose-free, with no worries about heat discharge, air conditioner that is lightweight and can be moved anywhere … it's both energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

ESR Geo Wallet by ESRgear (WeiYu ShenZhen Technology Co.) - "The ESR Geo Wallet is the world's first bi-fold wallet with a built-in module that works with the Apple Find My network. It's powered by a rechargeable battery that lasts 5 months between charges, rather than using disposable batteries, and also includes speaker and power source embedded within its design."

MV6 USB Gaming Microphone by Shure - "This dynamic microphone built with integrated cutting-edge DSP features including Auto Level Mode, Digital Popper Stopper and Real-time Denoiser. Its dynamic capsule, Voice Isolation Technology and DSP controls ensure gamers and streamers enjoy studio-quality performance in every session."

Navi 2000 Balkonkraftwerk by Jackery - "The Navi 2000 is an innovative all-in-one balcony power station designed for residential use, particularly in urban environments where space is limited. This system is part of Jackery's effort to make solar energy more accessible and user-friendly."

PURE ONE Station 5 by Tineco (TEK Hong Kong Science & Technology) - "The latest addition to Tineco's PURE ONE STATION series, this innovative vacuum cleaner features a smart station that streamlines self-cleaning, charging, and storage all in one step. Its 2.5L eco dustbin can hold debris and dust for up to 45 days, freeing you from the hassle of frequent emptying."

Qrevo Curv by Roborock -- "The latest addition to Roborock's vacuum cleaner lineup features several new innovations that make cleaning the home easier. The AdaptiLift Chassis enhances adaptability and optimizes cleaning coverage, the Dual Anti-Tangle System features a main brush and side brush for homes with pets, and the FlexiArm Design eliminates blind spots and increases edge coverage."

ReSound Nexia with Multi-Mic+ and TV-Streamer+ by GN Hearing / ReSound - "ReSound Nexia supports the most advanced connectivity options with direct streaming and is the first hearing aid in the industry to connect to Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) Audio and Auracast now. Additional innovations include new Multi-Mic+, the world's first remote mic with Auracast, and the TV-Streamer+."

RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring by RingConn - "RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring introduces the world's first smart ring with integrated sleep apnea monitoring. This innovative device also boasts a 10-12 day battery life, compact hardware, and comprehensive health monitoring capabilities."

Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro Combo by SwitchBot -- "The SwitchBot K10+ Pro is a groundbreaking compact vacuum that ensures thorough cleaning without missing any spots. Boasting a 4L dust collection base, this robot vacuum only requires emptying four times a year, streamlining your cleaning routine.

"These brands truly stood out at IFA 2024 in terms of pushing the boundaries of innovation, design, and technical advancement," said Brian Kolb, chief executive officer of the Gadgety Awards.

The editorial team for the Gadgety Awards included:

Helena Stone, editor in chief at GEEKSPIN, a tech and lifestyle publication that has covered consumer electronics news and reviews since 2017.

Nick Gray, editor in chief at Phandroid, the world's first website dedicated to reporting on Android, covering mobile and consumer electronics launches since 2007.

Eliane Fiolet, co-founder and chief executive officer at Ubergizmo; a veteran in the tech publication world, the site has covered consumer electronics news and reviews since 2005.

Isa Rodriguez at @IsaDoes, a top social media influencer in the technosphere, offering a unique female-focused and lifestyle perspective.

About ShowStoppers

ShowStoppers, http://www.showstoppers.com, produces press events that organize product launches, sneak previews and hands-on demonstrations by tech startups and SMBs -- from AI to 5G to cloud, VR to robotics, apps and hardware; wearables, IoT, appliances, entertainment, and more -- for select media, journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Exhibitors make new connections, promote their brand, open new markets, and generate news coverage and product reviews.

ShowStoppers has produced media events at major trade shows globally for almost thirty years, including CES, IFA, MWC, NAB and others.

