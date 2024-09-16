Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KES) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on September 16th, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-kes-6/.

Advancing The High-Grade Huronian Gold Project In An Emerging Gold District

Commodities to be covered: gold

About Kesselrun Resources Ltd.

Kesselrun Resources Ltd is an Ontario based mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade gold in an emerging prolific gold district. Kesselrun's 100% owned Huronian Gold Project hosts the past producing Huronian Mine, northwestern Ontario's first gold mine. Ongoing exploration continues to intercept high-grade gold mineralization and expand the size of the four known zones all located in close proximity along a 1500 metre strike length in the mine area. Significant potential exists for the discovery of new zones elsewhere on the sizable land package including the rocks on strike to the southwest of Goldshore Resources' adjacent Moss Gold Deposit.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

