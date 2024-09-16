Anzeige
Montag, 16.09.2024
WKN: 889488 | ISIN: DK0010219153 | Ticker-Symbol: R90
16.09.24
15:03 Uhr
392,40 Euro
+4,60
+1,19 %
GlobeNewswire
16.09.2024 15:46 Uhr
87 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Rockwool A/S - change in number of shares due to reregistration of A shares to B shares

Due to reregistration of A shares to B shares in Rockwool A/S, the number of
shares in the company's share classes will be changed. The changes will take
effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 18 September 2024. 



ISIN:          DK0010219070           
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Rockwool A            
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before decrease: 9,929,104 shares (DKK 99,291,040)
----------------------------------------------------------
Decrease:        37,988 shares (DKK 379,880)   
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after decrease:  9,891,116 shares (DKK 98,911,160)
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:       DKK 10              
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook code:     ROCK A              
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:      3454               
----------------------------------------------------------



ISIN:          DK0010219153            
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Rockwool B             
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before increase: 11,691,605 shares (DKK 116,916,050)
------------------------------------------------------------
Increase:        37,988 shares (DKK 379,880)    
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after increase:  11,729,593 shares (DKK 117,295,930)
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:       DKK 10               
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       ROCK B               
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:      3456                
------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
