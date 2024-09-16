Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Rockwool A/S - change in number of shares due to reregistration of A shares to B shares

Due to reregistration of A shares to B shares in Rockwool A/S, the number of shares in the company's share classes will be changed. The changes will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 18 September 2024. ISIN: DK0010219070 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Rockwool A ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before decrease: 9,929,104 shares (DKK 99,291,040) ---------------------------------------------------------- Decrease: 37,988 shares (DKK 379,880) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after decrease: 9,891,116 shares (DKK 98,911,160) ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook code: ROCK A ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3454 ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0010219153 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Rockwool B ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before increase: 11,691,605 shares (DKK 116,916,050) ------------------------------------------------------------ Increase: 37,988 shares (DKK 379,880) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after increase: 11,729,593 shares (DKK 117,295,930) ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 10 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ROCK B ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 3456 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66