Greenpro Capital Corp.: Greenpro Capital and Crewstone International Sign Strategic Collaboration MOU

Greenpro Capital and private equity firm Crewstone International have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to formalize comprehensive cooperation. The agreement will facilitate deal referrals and collaboration on opportunities such as introducing new investors, securing capital commitments, exploring joint business ventures, and brokering asset sales and purchases.

The MOU, signed by Greenpro Capital Group CEO Dr. CK Lee and Crewstone International Chief Investment Officer Wong Keng Fai, outlines plans for the two companies to jointly pursue ventures in sectors including supply chain, clean energy, logistics, and digital assets.

Keng Fai emphasized the strategic value of the partnership: "This MOU allows Crewstone to leverage our deep industry insights and investor networks to unlock opportunities that align with our shared growth ambitions. We're eager to tap into Greenpro's expertise in capital markets and mergers and acquisitions, as well as their capabilities in pre-IPO strategies and Nasdaq listings, positioning us to deliver substantial value across multiple sectors."

Dr. CK Lee added, "There are several deals we can begin working on immediately. As a public-listed company, Greenpro Capital is well-positioned to raise capital, execute M&A transactions, and offer exit strategies for businesses looking to scale."

About Crewstone International

Crewstone International Sdn Bhd is a Private Equity Management Corporation registered and regulated by the Securities Commission Malaysia, established in 2011 by Izmir Mujab and Datuk Wira Jalilah Baba. The company began as a financial advisory firm, assisting Malaysian companies in capital raising and deal structuring to maximise returns.

Since then, the company has evolved and shifted its focus towards its asset management services and private investments through acquiring stakes in companies within the region or provide debt instruments that are collateral backed.

Today, Crewstone International is a private equity firm with a diverse portfolio of investments across a range of sectors including capital markets, logistics, healthcare, green technology, automated manufacturing, ICT, and e-commerce. We have a strong network of regulators and government agencies in the ASEAN region, allowing us to optimise solutions and drive success to our clients.

For further information regarding the company, please visit

https://www.crewstoneinternational.com/

About Greenpro Capital Corp

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, and Green-X for STOs, health and wellness as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

