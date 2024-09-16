Hygreen Energy Launches New AEM Electrolyzer Systems, Delivery Begins September 2024

BEIJING, CHINA and MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Hygreen Energy ("Hygreen" or "the Company"), a global electrolyzer manufacturer, announces the introduction of its first-ever Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) electrolyzer system. This new electrolyzer broadens Hygreen Energy's product portfolio beyond its flagship alkaline and PEM electrolyzers to meet the diverse needs in hydrogen production worldwide.

Designed to combine efficiency, safety, and versatility in a turnkey solution, Hygreen Energy's new AEM electrolyzers are customizable up to 100 Nm3/h (500 kW) of hydrogen generated, and operate across a load range of 10% to 120%. The Company's new AEM electrolyzer system offers a range of unparalleled benefits:

Plug-and-Play Solution : Designed for ease of installation and operation, the AEM electrolyzer system comes as a fully integrated turnkey package, simplifying deployment and reducing time to market.

Operational Safety and Stability : Built with advanced safety features and highly rigorous standards, the system ensures reliable operation with minimized risk.

Wide Operating Load Range: Capable of adapting to varying loads, the system provides exceptional flexibility and efficiency across a broad spectrum of applications.

Hygreen Energy is also excited to announce it has secured its first customer for its AEM system, to China's "Hydrogen into Ten Thousand Homes" demonstration project. This project promotes the comprehensive utilization of hydrogen energy and demonstrates hydrogen applications in industrial parks, community buildings and transportation to create a hydrogen-powered society. Hygreen Energy's 10 kW AEM system is scheduled for delivery to the customer in September 2024, and commissioning is expected in October 2024. The customerwill utilize the AEM electrolyzer for technology demonstration and research purposes, and intend to expand usage with more AEM electrolyzers over time.

"Hygreen Energy's new AEM electrolyzer system represents a significant leap forward in hydrogen production technology by combining safety, operational flexibility and a turkey approach," said Benny Wang, CEO at Hygreen Energy. "Our AEM system is designed to be competitive across a wide range of applications, and we are excited to see its impact on the future of the hydrogen sector alongside our highly successful Alkaline and PEM electrolyzers."

AEM (Anion Exchange Membrane) electrolysis is a technology for hydrogen generation where anion exchange membrane is used to conduct hydroxide ions, separating water into hydrogen and oxygen gases. It can operate at lower temperatures and pressures compared to traditional alkaline electrolysis, improving efficiency and scalability for hydrogen production. It is gaining traction in sectors where efficient and scalable hydrogen production is crucial, such as in renewable energy storage, fuel cell systems, and industrial processes.

Hygreen Energy AEM electrolyzers have undergone 5 years of R&D, with extensive testing in the company's in-house labs. Commercial orders for the company's AEM electrolyzers are now available to customers worldwide.

About Hygreen Energy

Hygreen Energy is a world leading electrolyzer manufacturer that offers comprehensive solutions to green hydrogen production. Specializing in Alkaline, PEM, and AEM technologies, Hygreen electrolyzers are rigorously tested with years of R&D and proven with extensive in-field usage by customers worldwide. With over 17 years of experience and over 300 electrolyzer deliveries, Hygreen engineers are some of the world's most experienced experts in supporting EPCs and hydrogen project developers. By reshaping the electrolyzer industry with an unmatched combination of efficiency, safety, cost, durability and modularity, Hygreen Energy is enabling our clean energy transition with electrolyzers that are now in use by customers worldwide. Say hello to a greener future with Hygreen Energy. Visit us at www.hygreenenergy.com.

