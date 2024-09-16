Commercial Airport Lighting Market to Reach $1.3 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 7.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global commercial airport lighting market has experienced growth due to increase in air traffic, stringent safety regulations, and expansion & modernization projects.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Commercial Airport Lighting Market by Type (Runway Lighting Systems, Taxiway Lighting Systems, and Apron Lighting Systems), Technology (LED and Non-LED), and Position (Inset Airfield Lights, Elevated Airfield Lights, and Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". The global commercial airport lighting market was valued at $ 0.7 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $1.30 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global commercial airport lighting market has experienced growth due to expansion & modernization projects, increase in air traffic, and airline industry growth. However, high initial investment, maintenance challenges, and limited airport expansion opportunities hinder market growth. Moreover, upcoming airport expansion projects and retrofitting existing infrastructure are expected to offer many opportunities for the expansion of the global commercial airport lighting market.

Report coverage & details:

Segment Highlights

By type, the runway lighting systems segment to hold the highest market share in 2023 due to several compelling factors. Firstly, the burgeoning global air traffic demands enhanced airport infrastructure, with runways being a focal point for safety and efficiency. As airports expand and modernize to accommodate growing passenger numbers, there is a corresponding need to upgrade and install robust lighting systems to ensure safe aircraft operations during all hours and weather conditions. Moreover, regulatory mandates for improved safety standards further propel the demand for advanced runway lighting solutions. This convergence of factors creates a compelling growth trajectory for the runway lighting systems segment, promising lucrative opportunities for industry stakeholders.

By technology, the LED segment dominated the market in 2023 due to their unparalleled energy efficiency that presents a compelling cost-saving solution for airports seeking to reduce operational expenses and environmental impact. In addition, LED technology offers superior durability and longevity compared to traditional lighting sources, minimizing maintenance costs and downtime. Furthermore, the global push towards sustainable practices amplifies the demand for eco-friendly lighting solutions, positioning LEDs as the preferred choice. With ongoing technological advancements enhancing performance and versatility, the LED segment emerges as a beacon of innovation, poised to illuminate the future of airport lighting with unparalleled brilliance and efficiency.

By position, the inset airfield lights segment held the highest market share in 2023, driven by several pivotal factors. These lights, seamlessly integrated into runways and taxiways, offer enhanced visibility and safety for aircraft operations, a paramount concern for airport authorities globally. Their discreet design minimizes obstruction and maximizes aerodrome space utilization, addressing infrastructure challenges faced by many airports. Moreover, the increasing focus on precision and efficiency in airfield operations elevates the demand for precise lighting solutions like inset lights, ensuring accurate guidance for pilots during critical phases of flight. As airports prioritize safety and operational excellence, the inset airfield lights segment emerges as a cornerstone of their strategic investments.

Regional Outlook

By region, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2023 in the commercial airport lighting market owing to a confluence of dynamic factors. Rapid urbanization and economic expansion fuel a surge in air travel demand, propelling investments in airport infrastructure and modernization initiatives. With emerging economies swiftly developing their aviation sectors, there is an unprecedented need for cutting-edge lighting systems to accommodate escalating passenger traffic and ensure operational efficiency. Furthermore, supportive government policies, coupled with increasing foreign investments, foster an environment conducive to robust growth in the aviation sector. As Asia Pacific solidifies its position as a global aviation powerhouse, the region's trajectory as the fastest-growing market for airport lighting remains indisputable.

In the competitive landscape of the commercial airport lighting market, companies vie for prominence through innovation, reliability, and comprehensive service offerings. Leaders focus on developing advanced lighting technologies to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability. Partnerships with airport authorities and contractors are pivotal for market penetration and project execution. Additionally, robust distribution networks and after-sales support bolster market presence. Continuous R&D efforts and strategic acquisitions reinforce competitive advantages in this dynamic and evolving industry landscape.

Recent Development:

On January 18, 2021, ABB was selected as the primary technology partner entrusted with delivering a dependable power source for Kertajati International Airport in Indonesia. Spanning across 1800 hectares of land, the airport is poised to serve as a viable alternative to the congested Husein Sastranegara International Airport in Bandung while offering essential support to the overstretched Soekarno Hatta Airport. ABB's role in ensuring a reliable power supply underscores its commitment to facilitating the smooth operation and growth of crucial infrastructure projects in the region.

On February 20, 2023, ADB SAFEGATE outfitted India's newly established Navi Mumbai International Airport with Airfield 4.0 lighting technology, heralding a vibrant future for aviation. Airfield 4.0 signifies the evolution of air travel, leveraging intelligent lighting solutions, advanced cloud computing, automation, and digital communication platforms. The airport's cutting-edge AXON EQ smart LED lights communicate seamlessly via LINC 360, a cutting-edge powerline communication system enabling secure and reliable bidirectional interaction.

