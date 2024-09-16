ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging and material science, proudly introduces its newest version of MAKR by DASL- an innovative online pouch configurator powered by the 3D Source Configuration Platform. Utilizing Unreal Engine, this powerful tool improves the user interface and eases graphic development, empowering users to seamlessly design custom, high-quality, digital flexible packaging prototypes.

Sal Pellingra, vice president of global package design, applications, and business development at ProAmpac, explains, "MAKR by DASL revolutionizes virtual prototyping by providing a quick and easy platform to design packaging online without complicated software or external resources. MAKR is an industry-first, user-friendly, online flexible packaging design tool."

Key Features:

Format Selection: Customers choose from a range of ProAmpac's pouch, bag, or food-to-go formats.

Customers choose from a range of ProAmpac's pouch, bag, or food-to-go formats. Customization: Apply specific dimensions, features, and graphics to tailor the package.

Apply specific dimensions, features, and graphics to tailor the package. Photorealistic Prototypes: MAKR uses 3D Source's Unreal Engine technology platform to generate lifelike images of the designed product, which can be downloaded for review or incorporated into presentations.

MAKR uses 3D Source's Unreal Engine technology platform to generate lifelike images of the designed product, which can be downloaded for review or incorporated into presentations. Quick Turnaround: Receive a physical prototype of the new design within two weeks.

Scott Sturges, CEO of 3D Source, remarks, "MAKR represents a revolutionary leap in packaging design. Leveraging our 3D Source Configuration Platform built on Unreal Engine, it delivers unparalleled photorealistic customization in real-time. Fully cloud-based and accessible on any device, MAKR enables users to design, label, and generate marketing-ready packaging effortlessly. This tool is a game-changer for the CPG packaging industry, seamlessly integrating design and virtual photography for a truly innovative experience."

Putting the Best to the Test

A recent example highlights the effectiveness of MAKR through a collaboration with a Maine apple orchard company, Brackett's Orchards, utilizing the program to design packaging for a new retail product, Brackett's Best Apple Chips

The process started with Brackett's selecting a package format, modifying it for the targeted size, adding a closure, and then dropping in different graphic options. Several options were reviewed to determine the optimum dimensions and the best graphics representing the brand and product. MAKR brought it all together, allowing Brackett's to bring a new product concept quickly and easily to commercialization.

"As an orchardist, I am focused on growing the highest quality fruit not on food packaging. So, when the demand for our apple chips increased, I needed a packaging expert to help get these to market," states Josh Paulin, owner of Brackett's Orchards. "By utilizing MAKR by DASL, our ideas came to life, and we easily created package designs and evaluated artwork ideas. From concept to design to prototype testing, ProAmpac shortened the product launch from what I thought would be many months to weeks. We're thrilled to have our newly designed Brackett's Best Apple Chips packaging thanks to our collaboration with ProAmpac!"

For inquiries about MAKR by DASL powered by 3D Source or to learn more about ProAmpac's design and innovation capabilities, please email DASL@proampac.com or visit proampac.com/makr-by-dasl/.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability -- provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement, and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

About 3D Source

3D Source is a pioneering leader in the realm of photorealistic 3D visualization, offering cutting-edge solutions for product configuration and visualization across multiple industries. Leveraging the unparalleled capabilities of Unreal Engine, we deliver top-tier, lifelike simulations that revolutionize customer experience and significantly reduce traditional photography costs. Our technology enables the creation of digital twins and real-time interaction, ensuring seamless integration with various ERP and ecommerce systems. Privately held and profitable, 3D Source is committed to sustainable growth through continuous investment in innovative technology and AI advancements. Our extensive experience ensures we provide robust, future-proof solutions that enhance sales and marketing efforts. For more information, visit 3DSource.com or contact hello@3dsource.com.

