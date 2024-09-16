Anzeige
Montag, 16.09.2024
GlobeNewswire
16.09.2024 16:34 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Updated contact details for Exchange Services

As of the 23rd of September, Nasdaq Exchange Services is updating and combining
the contact details for its Nordic and Baltic markets support teams. 

Contacts to use on the 23rd of September and onwards:

·     Telephone number: +46 8 405 7700

·     Email: EMO@nasdaq.com

For a period, the below existing emails and phone numbers to trading
operations, technical support and operator will be re-directed to the ones
provided above. 

Email              Phone     
----------------------------------------------
Operator@nasdaq.com       +46 8 405 6410
----------------------------------------------
Tradingoperations@nasdaq.com  +46 8 405 7360
----------------------------------------------
Technicalsupport@nasdaq.com   +46 8 405 6750
                +46 8 405 6280
----------------------------------------------
Regulatoryreporting@nasdaq.com        
----------------------------------------------



Best regards,

Exchange Services              
Equities|Derivatives|Fixed Income|Commodities
European Market Operations

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1246360
