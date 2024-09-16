NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Updated contact details for Exchange Services

As of the 23rd of September, Nasdaq Exchange Services is updating and combining the contact details for its Nordic and Baltic markets support teams. Contacts to use on the 23rd of September and onwards: · Telephone number: +46 8 405 7700 · Email: EMO@nasdaq.com For a period, the below existing emails and phone numbers to trading operations, technical support and operator will be re-directed to the ones provided above. Email Phone ---------------------------------------------- Operator@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6410 ---------------------------------------------- Tradingoperations@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7360 ---------------------------------------------- Technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750 +46 8 405 6280 ---------------------------------------------- Regulatoryreporting@nasdaq.com ---------------------------------------------- Best regards, Exchange Services Equities|Derivatives|Fixed Income|Commodities European Market Operations Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1246360