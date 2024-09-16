John Galt Solutions: John Galt Congratulates Ratisha Bolin, a 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award Winner

Sara Lee Frozen Bakery's Ratisha Bolin Recognized in the Trailblazers Category for her Outstanding Supply Chain Leadership and Accomplishments

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, congratulates esteemed customer Sara Lee Frozen Bakery's Ratisha Bolin, Director of Procurement, Packaging & Materials Management, on being honored as one of 2024's Women in Supply Chain Award recipients by Supply?& Demand?Chain?Executive and Food Logistics. Ratisha is recognized in the Trailblazers category, which?honors female leaders who continue to pave the way for future females?in?the industry.

This annual award honors female?supply?chain?leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for?women?in?all levels of a company's supply chain network.

"I am truly honored to be recognized among such an incredible group of women in supply chain," said Ratisha Bolin. "This award reflects the collective effort of the amazing team at Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, and most importantly my family, professional/personal network, and community - who allinspire me every day to push boundaries and create a more inclusive and collaborative environment. I'm committed to continuing our work to drive innovation and mentorship in this field, as we together help shape the future of supply chain."

This recognition is a testament to Ratisha's 20 years of dedication to supply chain management, where she has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise. Her career at Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, where she has been promoted four times in just four years, highlights her profound impact on the organization.

Amid rising uncertainty and complexity in the supply chain, Ratisha has excelled in her role, managing critical aspects of strategic procurement and materials processes to ensure Sara Lee Frozen Bakery's supply chain remains efficient and resilient. Her leadership goes beyond operational excellence, championing workplace culture through initiatives that boost team cohesion, inclusivity, and mutual respect. Ratisha also inspires the next generation of supply chain professionals by frequently presenting at schools and institutions, reflecting her passion for education and mentorship.

"It gives us great pleasure to see Ratisha recognized as one of 2024's Women in Supply Chain," said Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Product and Industry Solutions, John Galt Solutions. "She exemplifies the qualities that define a true leader in supply chain. Her dedication and the tangible results of her efforts, both within her organization and the broader community, set her apart as a Trailblazer in the field. We are thrilled to see her receive this well-deserved recognition."

John Galt Solutions is honored to partner with Sara Lee Frozen Bakery and to celebrate Ratisha's recognition for her outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the industry.

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform is a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning software solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. A SaaS-based platform, Atlas transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com.

