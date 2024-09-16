Nextep Launches Elevate by Nextep, a Game-Changing Mobile App for HR Management

NORMAN, OK / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Nextep, a leading provider of human resources solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, has announced the launch of Elevate by Nextep, a groundbreaking mobile app designed to streamline HR processes and enhance employee experiences.





"We are excited to introduce Elevate by Nextep as a revolutionary step in the HR industry," said Brian Fayak, President and CEO at Nextep. "This app not only simplifies HR tasks for employees but also provides valuable data insights for business leaders to make informed decisions."

As businesses adapt to the rapidly changing workplace, Nextep has recognized the need for innovative tools that empower employees and employers. Elevate by Nextep is a direct response to this demand, offering a comprehensive platform for managing HR information, requesting time off, viewing pay stubs, presenting benefit ID cards, downloading W-2 forms, and more.

Knowing that life doesn't just happen from 8-5 at a desk, Nextep spent extra time with developers to make the app more robust than others, offering employees full management of their employment info from wherever they are.

Key features of Elevate by Nextep include:

One-Tap Access : Easily manage your HR information and multiple benefit plans with a single sign-in.

Personalized Dashboard: View important updates and notifications at a glance.

Time Off Requests: Submit, track, and approve time off requests with ease.

Pay Access: View and download pay stubs and W-2s.

Benefits Information: Access insurance cards, deductible information, complete annual open enrollment, and more.

Onboarding and Updates: Complete onboarding paperwork, benefit selections, and receive real-time updates about your employment.

"Our goal is simple: to make life easier for business leaders and their employees. We're taking the lead in making that happen as a tech-forward company," said Fayak. "We have the perfect mix of an app that's cutting edge but easy to use with no learning curve. Plus, we have the people to back it up with our proven customer service."

Elevate by Nextep is available for free download on both iOS and Android devices. For more information or to download the app, please visit nextep.com/resources/app.

About Nextep

Nextep is a leading provider of human resources solutions, offering a comprehensive, tech-forward suite of services, including payroll, employee benefits, HR consulting, and risk and compliance support. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service, Nextep helps businesses of all sizes thrive. For more info on how a PEO helps a business, visit nextep.com/services/peo.

