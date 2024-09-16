Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2024) - Metal music composer Glazgor has just dropped his latest single, "AI Majesty," an electrifying preview of his upcoming album The Narcissist. Known for his distinctive fusion of heavy metal and electronic dance music, Glazgor once again breaks boundaries with a futuristic theme and high-energy sound that will captivate fans.

"AI Majesty" is a forward-looking anthem, exploring the theme of artificial intelligence surpassing its human creators to reign supreme. True to Glazgor's signature style, the track combines driving power metal riffs with a compelling storyline, offering a modern twist on traditional metal themes.

Listeners can expect a relentless stream of power chords that demand attention from start to finish. An instrumental version of the track is also available, giving fans the chance to immerse themselves fully in the music-or even take a shot at the vocals themselves.

Glazgor's upcoming album, The Narcissist, is entirely self-produced. It's a concept album with each song crafted entirely by the artist. From writing and recording to producing every note, Glazgor has taken full creative control, making the album's title a fitting reflection of his solo endeavour.

Known for coining the genre "Rock'n Rave," Glazgor has pioneered a bold blend of metal music with electronic dance music elements such as techno, trance, and EDM. Describing his sound as "dance music for headbangers," Glazgor's unique style has been turning heads in the music world. However, The Narcissist marks his return to a more metal-focused sound, while still incorporating subtle electronic elements that enhance the intensity of his signature riffs.

Fans can look forward to each track from the album being released as a standalone single before they are compiled into a full album once completed. This staggered release strategy keeps listeners hooked, eagerly awaiting each new chapter in the album's creation.

"AI Majesty" and Glazgor's entire catalogue are now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

For more information on Glazgor's music, upcoming releases, and live performances, please visit Glazgor Metal Music Official.

