CHICAGO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN), a leading international specialty insurance firm, is pleased to announce it completed the acquisition of the Property and Casualty ("P&C") MGUs owned by Ethos Specialty Insurance, LLC ("Ethos P&C") from Ascot Group Limited ("Ascot Group"). Ethos P&C was founded in 2017 by Ascot Group and will become a part of the Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers ("RSUM") division of Ryan Specialty. Ethos' Transactional Liability MGU is not included in the transaction and will remain with Ascot. The previous announcement dated September 3, 2024 regarding the signing of the definitive agreement can be found here.

About Ryan Specialty

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. Ryan Specialty provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter with delegated authority from insurance carriers. Our mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. Learn more at ryanspecialty.com.

About Ascot Group

Ascot Group is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance group with a record of underwriting excellence and superior claims service. Founded in 2001, Ascot provides a broad range of customized property and casualty products to customers worldwide through its Lloyd's, Bermuda and US market platforms.

Ascot Group is owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), a global investment management organization that manages the assets of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries of the CPP. CPP Investments is the largest pension plan fund in Canada, totalling C$646 billion in net assets. CPP Investments is rated 'AAA' by S&P and Moody's. For more information on Ascot, please visit www.ascotgroup.com.

