Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. Announces Listing on NYSE American, Pricing of Initial Public Offering and Completion of Spin-Off from Healthier Choices Management Corp.

HOLLYWOOD, FL, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. ("HCWC" or the "Company") (NYSEAM: HCWC), a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 400,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at an offering price of $10.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $4.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses (the "Offering"). In addition, HCWC has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 60,000 shares of Class A common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.



The Company also announced today that it has completed its spin-off from Healthier Choices Management Corp. effective as of September 13, 2024. The shareholders of Healthier Choices Management Corp. received one share of our Class A common stock and three shares of our Class B common stock for every 208,632 shares of Healthier Choices Management Corp. owned at the close of business on September 9, 2024. No fractional shares were issued.

The shares of Class A common stock are expected to begin trading on the NYSEAM on September 16, 2024, under the symbol "HCWC". The Offering is expected to close on September 17, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Class B common stock will not be listed on an exchange and will be subject to a 90-day lock-up period from the date of the distribution. Upon the expiration of the lock-up period, such shares of Class B common stock will automatically convert into shares of Class A common stock.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager in connection with the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this Offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, funding for working capital needs and potential strategic acquisitions.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-274435) relating to the Offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as last amended on September 13, 2024, and subsequently declared effective by the SEC on September 13, 2024. A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-275209) relating to the spin-off was filed with SEC and was declared effective by the SEC on September 12, 2024. Final prospectuses relating to both the Offering and spin-off will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov . The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this Offering, when available, may also be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (212) 895-3745 or by email at syndicate@maximgrp.com .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Healthy Choice Wellness Corp.

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives.

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company operates:

Ada's Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items ( www.Adasmarket.com ). Paradise Health & Nutrition's three stores that likewise offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins, and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items ( www.ParadiseHealthDirect.com ). Mother Earth's Storehouse, an organic and health food and vitamin store in New York's Hudson Valley, which has been in existence for over 40 years ( www.MotherEarthStorehouse.com ). Greens Natural Foods' eight stores in New York and New Jersey, offering a selection of 100% organic produce and all-natural, non-GMO groceries and bulk foods; a wide selection of local products; an organic juice and smoothie bar; a fresh foods department, which offers fresh and healthy "grab & go" foods; a full selection of vitamins & supplements; as well as health and beauty products. ( www.Greensnaturalfoods.com ). Ellwood Thompson's, an organic and natural health food and vitamin store located in Richmond, Virginia ( www.ellwoodthompsons.com ). GreenAcres Market, an organic and natural health food and vitamin chain with five store locations in Kansas and Oklahoma. GreenAcres Market is a chain of premier natural foods stores, offering organic and all natural products and vitamins from both top national brands as well as locally sourced specialty brand ( www.greenacres.com ).

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy Choice Wellness, LLC, the Company operates a Healthy Choice Wellness Center in Kingston, NY and has a licensing agreement for a Healthy Choice Wellness Center located at the Casbah Spa and Salon in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The Company continues to seek out locations for new Healthy Choice Wellness Centers but there are not currently any agreements in place for the opening of any new locations.





Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy U Wholesale, the Company sells vitamins and supplements, as well as health, beauty and personal care products on its website www.TheVitaminStore.com .



