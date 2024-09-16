Regions Bank: Accomplished in Her Own Wright

This youth entrepreneur and ICCC alumna's company continues to take flight. Learn the lasting insights she gained from this Regions-sponsored small-business program and the ways she's sharing that knowledge with others.

By Kim Borges

During National Black Business Month, Regions Bank is highlighting the powerful difference Black entrepreneurs make in our communities. Here, we revisit a teenaged small-business owner who created a solution to address a real challenge. Read about her growth - and her company's - and discover how insights she gained from a Regions-sponsored program continue to help her grow her business.

Every facet of Jordyn Wright's life these days is taking flight.

"It feels like being a butterfly," she said. "But you only see your legs, you don't always see the wings on your back."

The self-proclaimed "teenpreneur" is spreading her wings once again as she heads to the University of Houston for her freshman year.

"I'm studying business and pre-med to become a dermatologist because of my skin condition," she said. "I want to continue with my entrepreneurship, to make good connections with like-minded businesspeople and then go to medical school."

She has a great foundation.

A couple years ago, she took part in the Regions Bank-sponsored Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC) program in Houston. ICCC connects business owners with mentors, financial insights, advice, guidance and follow-up coaching - and it's all free of charge thanks to financial support from the bank. The program, which traces its roots to the Harvard Business School and Dr. Michael Porter, is dedicated to helping ensure more entrepreneurs from more communities have access to essential tools for business growth.

Since graduating from ICCC, Wright's focus on growing her two entrepreneurial ventures has resulted in them soaring like she has. The first? J. Brielle Handmade Goods, the bath and body products company she launched in 2018 to help people like her with eczema and similar skin conditions.

"I'm always creating new products," said Wright, who's currently exploring entering retail locations. "We've developed two new scents - lavender petals and eucalyptus mint - and we have a new body oil that's also been a huge hit. I use it all the time on my skin and hair."

Wright has also expanded Passion to Purpose, the platform where she teaches youth entrepreneurship classes through organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, HYPE Freedom School, Inc., Pearland Innovation Hub and area churches. She credits winning a business pitch competition for giving her the courage to launch the initiative that's reached 200 budding small-business owners so far.

Regions' next ICCC workshop is in Miami this October; the application period is under way until Sept. 13, 2024 - or whenever the program fills up.

"There haven't been many resources I've seen made by youth and made for youth," said Wright of her 'why' behind Passion to Purpose. "Business networking events and courses are typically made for adults with youth left out. I wanted to see more youth represented in business spaces."

While Wright's audience skews slightly younger, the topics she covers are serious business.

"We discuss everything from business concepts to pricing, profit and marketing," Wright said. "We also cover financial education and budgeting. At the end of the program, we hold a mock market where the entrepreneurs can apply what they've learned. Then they participate in a real market."

Brandy Guidry saw those lightbulb moments occur with their students during Wright's sessions at the Pearland Innovation Hub.

"When Jordyn spoke at a Youth Shark Tank Camp we hosted, she held our students' attention the entire time," said Guidry, inaugural Pearland navigator of the Pearland Innovation Hub. "She does a wonderful job relating to the students, providing encouragement, letting them know they can be successful. She also makes sure to have engaging activities providing valuable lessons for the students."

Wright herself is continually learning valuable lessons with both J. Brielle and Passion to Purpose. Her latest self-discovery? The value of pivoting.

"My business was initially pretty consistent, but there are a lot of ways I've recently had to pivot, whether that's financially or with ingredients," she said. "I want to share with entrepreneurs it's OK to pivot. If you have to change some things to keep your vision, that's OK; remember, this is your future."

Helping Wright shape J. Brielle's future? Practical insights she still calls on from the ICCC Houston workshop two years ago.

"The financial principles covered in the course were invaluable for me," Wright said. "Learning more about effective budgeting and cash flow management have been crucial for me in sustaining and growing my business. It's really helped me make informed decisions for my company."

For entrepreneurs considering applying for the ICCC Miami cohort, Wright offers this guidance: "Try it! You have absolutely nothing to lose by going," she said. "The speakers were so inspiring and motivating. I had so many notes to take home. My advice is to bring an extra notepad, I filled up my first."

