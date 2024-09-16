Empowering the Next Generation: Rebecca's Mentorship Journey at HARMAN

At HARMAN, our employees lead with heart, mentoring the next generation. Rebecca's story shows the impact of authentic mentorship and highlights the values that make our company a great place to grow and give back.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / HARMAN

Originally published on Life at HARMAN

A Culture of Openness and Collaboration

At HARMAN, our culture thrives on collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to nurturing future talent. Rebecca, who joined HARMAN in April 2019, embodies these values every day. As part of the R&D Engineering team for North American Automotive programs, she's not only passionate about her work but also about giving back through mentorship.

HARMAN's open and approachable culture played a significant role in Rebecca's decision to join the company. "Everyone, including senior leadership, is very approachable, which is something you don't often find in most other companies," she shares. This environment has enabled Rebecca to thrive and make a difference, including through her involvement with the Winning Futures mentorship program.

Leading With Authenticity

Rebecca's journey with Winning Futures began when she attended a meeting hosted by a colleague and strong advocate for the organization. Winning Futures is a structured program that uses mentoring to teach essential life skillst to teens and young adults. "The organization has done a tremendous job pairing its mentoring program with topics like career fit and personal brand, and fun games to bond with mentors during the sessions," Rebecca explains.

As a mentor, Rebecca's approach is rooted in authenticity. "I think everyone has a story to tell. I wanted my mentees to know that I can relate to some of the challenges. I was a teen once," she says. By focusing on solutions and what her mentees can control, Rebecca provides guidance that is both empathetic and empowering.

It was eye-opening to witness a lot of the struggles our youth are facing nowadays. I'm talking about social media and the stress that comes with it. I have a lot of respect for this next generation. They operate differently from how many of us grew up. -Rebecca

The Impact of Mentorship

One of Rebecca's most rewarding moments came when a shy mentee, who typically avoided speaking in front of others, stood up on the last day of class and shared, "I think you're phenomenal." This unexpected acknowledgment highlighted the deep impact Rebecca had made. "I don't take lightly what she said, and I was incredibly surprised to hear this," Rebecca reflects. She believes that being authentic is key to effective mentorship. "When you are your authentic self, you can rarely go wrong."

Finding Balance

Balancing a demanding role at HARMAN with her commitment to mentorship wasn't always easy, but Rebecca made it work by treating her mentoring sessions like any other important meeting. "Each Tuesday, I started my day extra early to carve out some time to drive to the school," she shares. Her dedication didn't go unnoticed, and her colleagues' understanding made it possible for her to continue making a difference.

Outside of work, Rebecca finds balance by weightlifting, a passion she picked up 1.5 years ago. "Weight-lifting has been a great way to challenge myself physically and mentally," she says. It's a practice she's even shared with her 8-year-old daughter, teaching the importance of making healthy choices and finding balance in life. Rebecca also enjoys coaching her daughter's sports teams, finding it rewarding to share this health journey together.??

Winning Futures is an amazing program that should be at more schools. Every student deserves to have access to a mentor and learn valuable life lessons. -Rebecca

Rebecca's time with Winning Futures has left a lasting impression. "Winning Futures is an amazing program that I wish could be at more schools. Every student deserves to have access to a mentor and the training Winning Futures offers," she says.

Rebecca's story is a testament to the power of mentorship and the incredible impact that caring, dedicated individuals can have on the lives of young people. At HARMAN, we're proud to have employees like Rebecca who go above and beyond to make a difference in the world.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram?, and Facebook to learn more about our view on leadership and innovation driven by people who feel valued.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HARMAN on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: HARMAN

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/harman

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: HARMAN

View the original press release on accesswire.com