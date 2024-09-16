Anzeige
Montag, 16.09.2024
GlobeNewswire
16.09.2024 16:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Calliditas Therapeutics AB from Nasdaq Stockholm

Calliditas Therapeutics AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from
Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Calliditas Therapeutics AB. 

Short name:   CALTX    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0010441584
----------------------------
Order book ID: 156881   
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be October 10, 2024.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
