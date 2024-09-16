Anzeige
Montag, 16.09.2024
ACCESSWIRE
16.09.2024 17:02 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Asian American Movies: 'Midnight Snack with Julie Chan' World Premieres on Sept. 17 at Midnight on AAM.tv

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / AsianAmericanMovies.com (AAM.tv) is world premiering the first midnight talk show series hosted by a Chinese-American woman. Midnight Snack with Julie Chan is starting this Mid-Autumn Festival on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 12 a.m. ET.

'Midnight Snack with Julie Chan' Pilot Episode 101

'Midnight Snack with Julie Chan' Pilot Episode 101
Julia Nickson (left) interviewed by Julie Chan (right)

Midnight Snack with Julie Chan is co-created by TV veteran Julie Chan and Quentin Lee, creator of Comedy Invasion, winner of Best Comedy Special at the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards. Lee's longtime collaborator Kevin Huie (Last Summer of Nathan Lee, Laugh Proud, Rez Comedy) serves as Executive Producer on the series.

The first season of Midnight Snack has seven episodes, featuring interviews with writer Noel Alumit, writer Curtis Chin, actor Kit DeZolt, actor and filmmaker Ivan Leung, actor Raymond Ma, author and comedian Aidan Park, actress Julia Nickson, actress Joana Sotoyama, comedian Lin Sun, actor Tohoru Masamune, celebrity fashion host Joe Zee and comedian George Wang. Performing comedians include Nishy Acsell, Alex Duong, social media sensation Kevyn Fong (aka Level4Alpha), Eli Nicolas, Vanya Renee Scholls, Lin Sun and George Wang.

The pilot episode of Midnight Snack, featuring a short and delightful performance by comedian Vanya Renee Scholls of mixed Asian heritage sandwiched by interviews with actress Julia Nickson (Rambo: First Blood Part II, Noble House, Babylon 5) and celebrity fashion host Joe Zee, will stream FREE to the world on AAM.tv starting Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 12 a.m. ET.

"When I met Julie Chan, a former television anchor who said she wanted to become a talk show host, I immediately thought of creating a late-night talk show series with her. She has the bubbliest and most joyous personality I've ever met," said Quentin Lee, showrunner and creator of Midnight Snack.

From working as the CBS morning anchor in Oregon to hosting and producing her own one-hour morning show, Julie Chan is a thoughtful commentator and gifted journalist, known for in-depth interviews (i.e., Andrew Morton, Joan Lunden) where she brings her subjects' authentic stories to life. A proud USC Trojan (B.S., Business Marketing, 1998), Chan lives in San Marino where she juggles raising her three teenage daughters with her love of travel, playing tennis, selling real estate and hosting parties galore.

ASIAN AMERICAN MOVIES (AAM.tv) offers a curated slate of acclaimed Asian American movies, documentaries, short films, and shows for you on the go. It's available on the web, via Android and IOS devices and on Roku.

Watch on AAM.tv: https://www.asianamericanmovies.com/midnightsnack

Download publicity assets here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ZkRyETu9AowEpI11gclOf1IMpJRMe2fw?usp=sharing

Contact Information

Quentin Lee
President
mail@marginfilms.com

SOURCE: Asian American Movies (AAM.tv)

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
