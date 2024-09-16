Land Betterment Corporation: The First Harvest from anu and eko Solutions' Pure Produce Container Farms is Ready

Forty days from planting to harvest

Land Betterment's portfolio company, eko Solutions, is excited to announce that the first harvest from the Pure Produce® Container Farms is ready. These farms are a collaborative creation between anu and eko Solutions, bringing sustainable, year-round fresh produce to communities.

Much of the first harvest was used for internal composition analysis, with the remainder being donated to a local Indiana church, university, and urban community garden project, supporting local food initiatives.

Innovative Growing Technology

eko Solutions has engineered 20-foot customized, up-cycled shipping containers to house anu's advanced Rotary Aeroponics® technology. This technology allows for fresh, zero-waste produce to be grown year-round, overcoming the challenges of traditional farming. These containers provide fresh taste with purpose and are revolutionizing how and where fresh produce can be grown.

Leafy Greens Grown in the Pure Produce® Container Farm

Why It Matters

Pure Produce® Container Farms offer a new solution for growing fresh, local produce sustainably, even in urban areas or locations with poor soil quality. By reducing the environmental footprint associated with traditional farming, they provide an efficient, scalable solution to address food insecurity and sustainability challenges.

About anu

anu (Heliponix, LLC, previously gropod®) is a dedicated health and wellness brand platform, committed to bringing the simplicity and purity of growing fresh produce closer to consumers. Our highly efficient and sustainable Rotary Aeroponics® technology supports a "Nespresso for plants' business model, offering a straightforward and recurring seed pod subscription service to help you cultivate Pure Produce® that not only sets a new standard for nutrition and flavor, but also food safety. Founded by a team of former NASA research engineers from Purdue University, anu is now taking steps to bring these advanced technologies into everyday living spaces and commercial settings, supported by funding from the Purdue University Research Foundation Venture Capital Fund, the National Science Foundation for the development of our computer vision AI, and the State of Indiana Manufacturing Grants to enhance our production capabilities. Anu is aiming to become the largest farm in the world based on the collective yield output of these decentralized systems, without owning any land. Connect with the Company on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

About eko Solutions

eko Solutions is a Land Betterment portfolio company focusing on sustainable development utilizing innovative, low-cost, up-cycled shipping container structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our up-cycled shipping container structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for farming, residential, crisis recovery, commercial, and recreation use. To stay up to date on our innovations and get an insider's view of our daily operations visit our website ekosolutionsllc.com and follow us on our social platforms - Facebook, LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with us on our social platforms - Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

