Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Blockchain Market to Reach $403.36 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Demand for Secure and Transparent Transactions in the BFSI Sector and Growing Popularity of Cryptocurrency - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Blockchain Market by Type (Public, Private, Hybrid, Consortium), Platform (Ethereum, Hyperledger, Polygon, Solana), Organization Size, Sector (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Professional Services, Manufacturing), and Geography-Global Forecast to 2030.

The blockchain market is projected to reach $403.36 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 67.7% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the rising demand for secure and transparent transactions in the BFSI sector, the surging need to prevent data tampering in the healthcare sector, and the growing popularity of cryptocurrency. However, the high costs of blockchain implementation restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, SMEs' focus on leveraging blockchain and the increasing adoption of blockchain among retailers are expected to create significant growth opportunities for the players in this market. However, regulatory uncertainties and the lack of interoperability between blockchain ecosystems are major challenges impacting market growth.

Increasing Need to Prevent Data Tampering Driving the Adoption of Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare Sector

The growing popularity of cryptocurrency and the need to prevent data tampering in the healthcare sector are key factors increasing the adoption of blockchain technology. Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, have gained traction in recent years, showcasing the potential of decentralized digital currencies that rely on blockchain technology for secure and transparent transactions. Data integrity and security are of paramount importance in the healthcare sector. Medical records, clinical trial data, and patient information must be protected from unauthorized access, tampering, or alteration. With blockchain technology, healthcare organizations can securely store and share patient records, ensuring the security and integrity of sensitive information. The distributed nature of blockchain technology eliminates the reliance on a single centralized authority, reducing the risk of data manipulation or tampering. The players in this market are focused on launching new offerings for healthcare applications. For instance, in October 2020, IBM Watson Health (U.S.) launched a blockchain-powered digital health pass. This digital health initiative was aimed at allowing users to share their verified health status without exposing the data used to generate it.

Blockchain Market Analysis: Key Findings

By Type: In 2023, the public segment accounted for the largest share of 66.9% of the blockchain market. However, the private segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 70.3% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

By Platform: In 2023, the Ethereum segment accounted for the largest share of 53.8% of the blockchain market. However, the Hyperledger segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 71.0% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

By Organization Size: In 2023, the large enterprises segment accounted for the major share of 74.0% of the blockchain market. However, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to register the higher CAGR of 70.1% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

By Application: In 2023, the payments segment accounted for the largest share of 25.2% of the blockchain market. Also, the payments segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 69.3% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

By Sector: In 2023, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest share of 41.2% of the blockchain market. However, the healthcare & life sciences segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 80.2% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Blockchain Market Analysis by Segment with Projected CAGR (2023-2030)

Category 2023 Largest Share % Share (2023) Highest CAGR (2023-2030) CAGR % (2023-2030) By Type Public Segment 66.90 % Private Segment 70.30 % By Platform Ethereum Segment 53.80 % Hyperledger Segment 71.00 % By Organization Size Large Enterprises Segment 74.00 % Small & Medium Enterprises 70.10 % By Application Payments Segment 25.20 % Payments Segment 69.30 % By Sector BFSI Segment 41.20 % Healthcare & Life Sciences 80.20 %

Geographic Analysis:

Based on geography, the blockchain market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of 38.9% of the blockchain market. This market is projected to reach $136. 4 Billion by 2030.

Financial service industries across North America are poised for transformative change, and leading corporations and start-ups are increasingly investing in fintech. The increasing use of technologies within business ecosystems, the growing number of financial firms, millennials' preference for digital applications and services for task completion, the rising demand for high-speed apps, and the growing need for real-time data transfer capabilities are expected to support the growth of the blockchain market in North America over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the presence of several blockchain providers across North America has also contributed to the region's large market size. For instance, North America is home to some of the most popular blockchain development companies around the globe, including IBM and Amazon Web Services Inc. These companies are actively focusing on the development of innovative blockchain products. Additionally, governments in the region have undertaken several initiatives to support the adoption and raise awareness regarding blockchain technology.

In 2023, the U.S. accounted for the dominant share of 95.4% of the blockchain market in North America. The country's large market share is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for decentralized financial solutions, the presence of leading blockchain development companies, and the increasing implementation of blockchain technology across retail, government, and BFSI organizations.

The high potential for the widespread adoption of blockchain technology across the financial services sector, the increasing development of digital currencies and fast payment methods, and the emergence of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are driving the growth of the blockchain market in the U.S. Furthermore, research and investments in blockchain technology are creating notable brands such as Libra (Facebook), JPM coin (JPMorgan) and Gemini coin (Winklevoss brothers), broadening the scope of the blockchain market. Leading blockchain providers are implementing solutions across the U.S. to ensure safe & secure transactions. For instance, in April 2021, BitGo (U.S.) implemented blockchain solutions to enable security for CoinLoan (Estonia) clients across the U.S.

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest-growing Regional Market

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 71.5% during the forecast period. In 2023, China accounted for the largest share of the blockchain market in Asia-Pacific. Market growth in APAC is attributed to the surging demand for safe transactions across international borders, the growing number of crypto-related businesses, and rising disposable incomes. Government policies and initiatives incorporating blockchain technology in the public sector are also expected to create growth opportunities for the players in this market.

The Asia-Pacific region is a leading fintech powerhouse due to the presence of hotspots, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Melbourne, and Indonesia. The presence of Chinese fintech hubs across Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, the increasing number of fintech companies across India, and the growing demand for friction-free, peer-to-peer transactions are driving the growth of the blockchain market in APAC.

Governments in the region have recognized the potential of blockchain technology and have launched initiatives to support its development. For example, China has expressed a strong interest in blockchain and has invested heavily in research and development. Singapore has also created a conducive environment for blockchain start-ups through regulatory frameworks and funding. These government initiatives contribute to market growth in the region.

The U.K. Continues to Dominate the Blockchain Market in Europe

In 2023, the U.K. accounted for the largest share of the blockchain market in Europe. Factors driving market growth in the U.K. include the strong presence of leading financial firms, supportive government initiatives, and advances in fintech.

Blockchain has driven innovation across industries in the U.K. The emergence of distributed ledger technologies, such as blockchain, is influencing industries in the U.K., owing to the rapid development and proliferation of blockchain applications across the country. For instance, in March 2021, the London Stock Exchange partnered with IBM Corporation (U.S.) to develop Turquoise, a blockchain-based platform for issuing digital securities. The platform streamlines post-trade processes, enhances transparency, and attracts new investors by leveraging the benefits of blockchain technology.

Furthermore, Walmart (U.S.) implemented a blockchain solution for tracking and tracing food products in its U.K. stores. This solution helps ensure food safety, improves efficiency, and builds consumer trust. Blockchain technology can also revolutionize healthcare systems by improving data management, patient privacy, and interoperability. In the U.K., the National Health Service (NHS) implemented blockchain in the MediLedger Project led by the NHS National Innovation Center (NIC). This project aims to leverage blockchain to share medical research data securely and efficiently. These factors contribute to market growth in the country.

Blockchain Market: Competition Analysis

This report offers a competitive analysis based on an extensive assessment of the leading players' product portfolios, geographic presence, and key growth strategies adopted over the past 3-4 years. Major companies in the blockchain market have implemented various strategies to expand their product offerings and global footprints and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by leading companies in the blockchain market include product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships. The key players operating in the blockchain market include IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Infosys Limited (India), Accenture plc (Ireland), Wipro Limited (India), Blockchain.com (U.K.), Circle Internet Financial Limited (U.S.), Ripple (U.S.), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Chainalysis Inc. (U.S.), Coinbase (U.S.), and BitGo (U.S.).

Blockchain Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In January 2023, Amazon Web Services (U.S.) launched Avalanche to help bring blockchain technology to enterprises and governments. Avalanche is the first blockchain integrated with Amazon's cloud-computing platform.

In January 2023, Ava Labs (Brooklyn) partnered with Amazon Web Services (U.S.) to allow individuals and institutions to launch subnets that can operate as self-sufficient blockchain systems.

In November 2022, Accenture plc collaborated with NTT DOCOMO (Japan) to accelerate the adoption and application of Web3 for addressing social issues.

In October 2022, Oracle Corporation launched its Oracle Database 23c Beta, the new version of the world's most widely used converged database that supports all data types, workloads, and development styles.

In August 2022, Infosys Limited partnered with VMware (U.S.) to launch a blockchain-based vital records management solution.

In May 2022, Keep Sea Blue (Athens), an international and independent association, collaborated with Oracle Corporation (U.S.) to use Oracle's blockchain technology to fight plastic pollution and keep the Mediterranean clean.

In November 2021, Infosys Finacle (India), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, collaborated with IBM Corporation (U.S.) to make the Finacle Digital Banking Solution available on Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Cloud with blockchain technology for Financial Services.

In August 2021, IBM Corporation (U.S.) collaborated with NPTEL to offer a 12-week online course on blockchain architecture, design, and use cases.

In January 2021, IBM Corporation (U.S.) partnered with Thai Reinsurance Public Company Limited (Thailand) to launch ASEAN's first reinsurance smart contract platform using its blockchain and hybrid cloud technology.

In January 2021, Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) collaborated with Invest India to empower tech start-ups. The start-ups shortlisted by Microsoft included Whrrl Fintech Solutions, a company that empowers farmers, traders, and producer companies on a blockchain platform to raise working capital to tide over lengthy crop cycles.

Scope of the Report:

Blockchain Market Assessment-by Type

Public

Private

Hybrid

Consortium

Blockchain Market Assessment-by Platform

Ethereum

Hyperledger

R3 Corda

Polygon

Solana

BSC

Terra

Other Platforms

Blockchain Market Assessment-by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Blockchain Market Assessment-by Application

Digital Currency

Asset Protection & Transfer

Identity Protection

Payments

Data Reconciliation & Sharing

Track & Trace

Certification

Other Applications

Blockchain Market Assessment-by Sector

BFSI

Government

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail & E-commerce

Energy & Utilities

Professional Services

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Other Sectors

Blockchain Market Assessment-by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia & New Zealand



Singapore



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Rest of Europe (RoE)

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

UAE



Israel



Rest of Middle East & Africa

