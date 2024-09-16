Anzeige
WKN: A2N6U6 | ISIN: SE0011641794 | Ticker-Symbol: APS
Frankfurt
13.09.24
12:04 Uhr
0,007 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Asarina Pharma AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Asarina Pharma AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Asarina Pharma AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Short name:   ASAP    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0011641794
----------------------------
Order book ID: 160270   
----------------------------

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be October 1,
2024. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
