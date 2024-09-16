Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.: Orion Announces Further Expansion; Establishes Angles Tools Corp.

Orion Diversified Holding Co, Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH, "Orion"), a revenue generating diversified company, announced today that it has once again expanded its footprint through the creation of Angle Tools Corp., a designer of custom tools for the global construction industry.

ABOUT ANGLE TOOLS CORP.

The Angle Tools tape measure is the first product launched by Angle Tools Corp. The custom tape measure is designed to take measurements and angles. Angle Tools has filed a provisional patent on the design of their custom tape measure and has located a manufacturer to build the final product. The tape housing unit is a standard size tape measure and will fit in the users' hand or toolbelt. The angle design is located near the tape measure hook. Additionally, the numbers will be printed in black ink and the angle lines will be printed in red ink. The global tool market is projected to generate $234 billion in revenue in 2024, and the global tape measure market is projected to generate $1.4 billion in revenue for 2024. Worldwide tool production is expected to grow by 6.93% annually from the expansion in housing.

FOUNDERS COMMENTS

"Having a tape measure that gives both measurements and angles helps users become better at their craft. The tape measure is the most integral tool you will use before you cut or install any object." Commented Tom Lull, CEO of Angle Tools Corp. I created this tape measure to help people identify angles where currently used angle tools are not sufficient. This tape measure allows the user to identify roof pitch, ceiling pitch, fencing takeoffs, squaring concrete forms, and the squaring of walls. The tape blade also works as a straight edge which allows the user to easily trace angles onto drywall and plywood before cutting. It is an honor to bring this product to the market and this is the first of several products I am working on to bring to the global tool marketplace."

ABOUT ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO INC.

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. is a holding company with a primary strategy of creating innovative products and investing in operated majority working interest, non-operated working interest, and mineral interests in producing oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. Orion receives monthly income from 34,000 mineral acres and receives income from Chevron, Conoco Phillips, Apache, Occidental Petroleum, EOG Resources, Mewbourne Oil, Merit Energy, Hilcorp Oil, Kraken Oil, DCP, Raybaw Operating, and many others. More information about Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. can be found at www.orionenergyco.com; www.angle-tools.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.

Thomas Lull, President

tom@orionenergyco.com

Phone: 760-889-3435

www.x.com/TomLull1

www.instagram.com/ryanlulldad

SOURCE: Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com