Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares
Name of the Issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument (Code ISIN)
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
11/09/2024
FR0000050809
26
178
Euronext
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
10/09/2024
FR0000050809
377
177.7897
Euronext
Detail transaction by transaction
Identity code of the Issuer
Name of the Broker
Identity code of the Broker
Day/Hour of the transaction (CET)
(CET) Identity code of the financial instrument
Price per unit
Currency
Quantity bought
Identity code of the Market
Reference number of the transaction
Purpose of the buyback
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2024-09-11T09:01:30+178:00
FR0000050809
178.00
EUR
26
XPAR
92653746
Employee share
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2024-09-10T17:02:08+178:00
FR0000050809
178.00
EUR
15
XPAR
92646202
Employee share
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2024-09-10T15:07:46+178:00
FR0000050809
178.00
EUR
29
XPAR
92633761
Employee share
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2024-09-10T15:07:46+178:00
FR0000050809
178.00
EUR
38
XPAR
92633760
Employee share
