Onelife Fitness Expands to South Carolina With the Acquisition of 5 MUV Fitness Clubs in Columbia

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Onelife Fitness has announced that it has acquired five locations of MUV Fitness in the Columbia, South Carolina market including Columbiana, Killian, Lexington, Sandhills, and Forest Acres. All five clubs will be converted into Onelife Fitness locations on September 16, 2024, and receive over $6 million in renovations and improvements.





Onelife Fitness is the best value in fitness with full-service clubs, cutting-edge amenities, and fitness professionals in 60 sports clubs throughout Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

"We're incredibly excited to enter the South Carolina market," said Ori Gorfine, Chief Executive Officer. "We have so much respect for John Burriss and MUV Fitness, and we're thrilled to invest in these communities to deliver the best value in fitness. It's our goal to become part of the local community and deliver a high-end experience with a focus on personal fitness solutions at an affordable price point. These clubs have a dedicated and enthusiastic following, and we're confident both the members and the community will be blown away at the improvements, added amenities, and investment into the teams that we have planned. We look forward to helping everyone in the community pursue their health and fitness goals and to becoming the fitness and wellness anchor to all residents in Columbia."

Onelife Fitness is an award-winning brand and fitness provider featuring premium, luxury amenities and first-class, proven amenities and equipment. The company will invest in elevating the existing clubs renovating and adding the following:

Top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment

Collegiate Style Strength and Conditioning areas

Indoor Saltwater Swimming Pools, Whirlpools and Cold Plunges

Spacious functional athletic turf training areas

Backyard outdoor turf training areas

Boutique studios featuring Onelife Signature Classes, BodyPump, Zumba, APEX-HIIT, Spark and more

Mind/Body Studios featuring Barre, Yoga, and Pilates classes

State-of-the-art spins studios with Coach by Color bikes

Signature Strike Boxing Studios

Kids Clubs with interactive games, basketball, and theater

Recovery Studios with HydroMassage, Red Light Therapy, Normatec Compression and Hypervolt Percussion Therapy

Luxurious spa-inspired locker rooms, sauna, and more!

