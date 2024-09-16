Anzeige
16.09.2024 17:50 Uhr
Onelife Fitness Expands to South Carolina With the Acquisition of 5 MUV Fitness Clubs in Columbia

$6M Investment Will Upgrade Existing Health Clubs

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Onelife Fitness has announced that it has acquired five locations of MUV Fitness in the Columbia, South Carolina market including Columbiana, Killian, Lexington, Sandhills, and Forest Acres. All five clubs will be converted into Onelife Fitness locations on September 16, 2024, and receive over $6 million in renovations and improvements.

Onelife Fitness Acquiring MUV Fitness - Killian location

Onelife Fitness Acquiring MUV Fitness - Killian location
beautiful gym building in Columbia, SC with Onelife Fitness logo



Onelife Fitness is the best value in fitness with full-service clubs, cutting-edge amenities, and fitness professionals in 60 sports clubs throughout Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

"We're incredibly excited to enter the South Carolina market," said Ori Gorfine, Chief Executive Officer. "We have so much respect for John Burriss and MUV Fitness, and we're thrilled to invest in these communities to deliver the best value in fitness. It's our goal to become part of the local community and deliver a high-end experience with a focus on personal fitness solutions at an affordable price point. These clubs have a dedicated and enthusiastic following, and we're confident both the members and the community will be blown away at the improvements, added amenities, and investment into the teams that we have planned. We look forward to helping everyone in the community pursue their health and fitness goals and to becoming the fitness and wellness anchor to all residents in Columbia."

Onelife Fitness is an award-winning brand and fitness provider featuring premium, luxury amenities and first-class, proven amenities and equipment. The company will invest in elevating the existing clubs renovating and adding the following:

  • Top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment

  • Collegiate Style Strength and Conditioning areas

  • Indoor Saltwater Swimming Pools, Whirlpools and Cold Plunges

  • Spacious functional athletic turf training areas

  • Backyard outdoor turf training areas

  • Boutique studios featuring Onelife Signature Classes, BodyPump, Zumba, APEX-HIIT, Spark and more

  • Mind/Body Studios featuring Barre, Yoga, and Pilates classes

  • State-of-the-art spins studios with Coach by Color bikes

  • Signature Strike Boxing Studios

  • Kids Clubs with interactive games, basketball, and theater

  • Recovery Studios with HydroMassage, Red Light Therapy, Normatec Compression and Hypervolt Percussion Therapy

  • Luxurious spa-inspired locker rooms, sauna, and more!

To learn more or find the club nearest you, please visit us at onelifefitness.com, or for career opportunities go to careers.onelifefitness.com. To learn more or to find the club nearest you, please visit us at onelifefitness.com.

Contact Information

Maeve Haynes
Senior Director of Marketing
maeve.haynes@onelifefitness.com
(571) 631-5991

SOURCE: Onelife Fitness

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
