Ad-hoc release, 16 September 2024 Airbus reports share buyback transactions 9-13 September 2024 Amsterdam, 16 September 2024 - Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

The transactions are part of a share buyback programme announced on 9 September 2024, for the purpose of supporting future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation plans.

The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted to the Airbus SE Board of Directors by shareholders at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 10 April 2024, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of issued share capital. Aggregate presentation (per day and market) Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 09.09.2024

NL0000235190



81,412

129.4306 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 10.09.2024 NL0000235190 79,224 130.4988 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 11.09.2024 NL0000235190 79,117 130.3996 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 12.09.2024 NL0000235190 79,345 130.3748 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 13.09.2024 NL0000235190 79,588 130.2349 XPAR TOTAL 398,686 130.1836

The total number of shares purchased under the programme from 9 September 2024 up to 13 September 2024 amounts to 398,686 shares and the total consideration of those purchases amounts to € 51,902,389.82. Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at: https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-informationbuyback . Contacts for the media Guillaume Steuer

Airbus

+33 6 73 82 11 68

guillaume.steuer@airbus.com Rod Stone

Airbus

+33 531 08 58 26

rod.stone@airbus.com







