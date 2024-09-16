Aspen Dental: Caring for Dental Implants: Maintenance Tips and Common Issues

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Dental implants are one of the most expensive procedures, but in exchange, they most closely resemble natural teeth. They look like natural teeth and fuse to the jawbone, restoring tooth function.Dental implants are also quite durable and long-lasting. When cared for properly, they can last for up to 20 years, restoring quality of life for a long time. However, proper care is key for implant longevity.This article will cover some common issues with dental implants and then discuss a few tips for extending the life of an implant.

Three common issues with dental implants

Dental implants are a complex procedure, so it's possible for problems to arise. Here are a few common issues dental implant patients may experience:

1. Loose or shifting implants

A loose or shifting implant is one of the most common dental implant problems. This can occur for several reasons:

Improper osseointegration: Osseointegration is the fusion of the implant and jawbone. The implant may remain loose and move around if this process doesn't occur properly.

Weak jawbone: If the jawbone in the area is weak, it may not hold the implant in place.

Inadequate maintenance: Bacteria, plaque, and tartar can lead to gum disease, infection, and other issues in the area. This could loosen the implant and cause it to move.

Patients with loose or shifting implants should visit their dentist immediately to identify and correct the issue.

2. Peri-implantitis

Peri-implantitis is an inflammatory condition that can impact both hard and soft tissues, such as gum tissue and bones, around the implant. It can cause the alveolar bone, the bone that holds teeth in place, to diminish over time.Signs of peri-implantitis include redness, swelling, or bleeding gums in the implant area.

Peri-implantitis can have various causes: Diabetes: People with diabetes have an increased risk of peri-implantitis. Smoking: Smoking can increase the risk. Overloading the implant: Too much force on the implant can wear down the implant and surrounding tissue, potentially leading to peri-implantitis. Poorly placed implants or poorly fitting devices: Any poorly placed implant or poorly fitting devices on it can increase the risk of peri-implantitis. 3. Infection Infections can occur at the implant site if the site is not adequately cleaned and disinfected during each procedure within the dental implant process. This usually happens shortly after the implant is placed when a wound is still healing.However, it can also occur through poor oral hygiene that allows bacteria to build up or damage the implant that lets bacteria through.Signs of an infection at the implant include pain, swelling, and potentially even fevers. Three tips for extending the life of dental implants Dental implants can last a long time if cared for properly. Here are some tips for maximizing the lifespan of dental implants: 1. Follow all perioperative and postoperative instructions Dental implant procedures can take several months since the implant must fuse with the bone. Even same-day dental implants require a few procedures.Therefore, it is crucial to follow the dentist's perioperative and postoperative instructions. This helps the implants fuse and heal without shifting out of place, suffering damage, or other complications, such as infection.

Some dental implants may have easier directions to follow than others. For example, all-on-4 dental implants require fewer surgeries than traditional whole-mouth implants for patients who need all their teeth replaced. Bone grafting is also rarely required, reducing any complication concerns in that regard.

2. Keep a good oral hygiene routine

Brush twice daily with a soft-bristled brush with fluoride toothpaste. Make gently circular motions and make sure to get the gumline.Floss once daily as well, carefully wedging the floss between each tooth and curving the floss to pull debris of teeth.Finally, rinsing once daily can clean out additional debris. Antimicrobial mouthwashes can eliminate harmful bacteria, which may be the best option for a rinse to extend the life of dental implants.

3. Visit the dentist regularly

Dental visits are crucial to catching missed spots or warning signs of potential issues. It also allows the dentist to check up on the implant to make sure it is fixed in place properly and has not developed any other issues.The dentist can also provide the patient with general dental health advice and specific tips for dental implant care.

The bottom line

Dental implants can offer numerous benefits, but they require plenty of care to prevent issues from developing.?Adequate care and maintenance can also extend their lifespan to a few decades. Patients with implants must follow all implant-related instructions, maintain good oral hygiene, and visit the dentist regularly.Vigilant implant maintenance will maximize the chance of a successful procedure and help the implants last for the long term.

