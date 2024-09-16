iQuanti: 5 Perks of Travel Business Cards

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Running a business means you juggle many responsibilities, and sometimes managing travel expenses may be one of them. Whether it's you, an employee, or your entire team doing the travelling, business travel rewards credit cards allow you to earn valuable rewards on your business travel.

From earning points on everyday purchases to enjoying VIP perks at airports, these cards can transform how you travel for work-and save you money at the same time. Here are five perks that can make your next work-related trip the best one yet.

1. Earn rewards on business expenses

A great feature of business travel rewards credit cards is you can earn rewards on your regular business expenses. Whether you're purchasing office supplies, booking your next work trip, or hosting client dinners, you can often pay for these expenses on your travel rewards card and earn points, miles, or other rewards.

Depending on your business expenses, you may find these rewards add up quickly. Some cards also come with introductory offers, such as additional points or miles when you spend a certain amount during your first few months of opening the card.

The points you earn can often be redeemed for flights, hotels, car rentals, or statement credits, making them flexible for your needs.

2. Access to travel insurance benefits

Travel insurance benefits-including trip cancellation insurance, baggage insurance, and emergency medical coverage-are important for peace of mind. A business travel rewards credit card saves you money on travel insurance premiums. This coverage might even extend to employees who are travelling on behalf of your business.

Benefits vary depending on the card and issuer, so read the fine print to make sure you have the coverage you want.

3. Airport lounge access

Whether you travel a lot for business or only occasionally, you likely know how stressful airports can be. Many business travel rewards credit cards give you complimentary or discounted access to airport lounges, a great way to escape the airport hustle and bustle.

Airport lounges give you a comfortable, quiet space to work or relax before a flight. They can be especially useful during long layovers or delays. And if you're pressed to get work done while in transit, they give you space to open your laptop and work undisturbed, making your travel time more productive.

4. No foreign transaction fees

Many businesses conduct foreign transactions, meaning they make payments in foreign currencies. Travel business credit cards may waive foreign transaction fees associated with international purchases, which can save you a significant amount on your business purchases.

Some cards add a 2.5% to 3% surcharge on international purchases. Without that fee, not only will you save money, but you won't have the stress of wondering what the final cost of a foreign currency purchase will be. You'll know exactly what you'll pay. That makes it easier for you to budget for your purchases.

5. Travel-related discounts and perks

Other benefits often include preferred seating on flights, statement credits for applying for NEXUS, and free checked bags. The perks aren't limited to flights and airports. Travel business credit cards often offer discounts on car rentals and hotel stays. They can reduce the overall cost of travel and improve the travel experience for you and your team.

Final thoughts

A travel rewards business credit card is a great way to maximize your business spending and take some of the stress out of work-related travel. Make sure to review any annual fee policies to ensure the cost is worth it for the benefits you'll use.

