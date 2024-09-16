Anzeige
Montag, 16.09.2024
ACCESSWIRE
16.09.2024 18:02 Uhr
Solo Printing Achieves Bronze Rating From EcoVadis for Sustainability Excellence

Solo Printing Earns EcoVadis Bronze Rating, Ranking in the Top 35% Globally for Sustainability Practices

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2024 / Solo Printing, a leader in high-quality printing services, proudly announces that it has achieved a Bronze rating from EcoVadis, placing the company in the top 35% of businesses globally for corporate sustainability and responsibility. This certification underscores Solo Printing's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, ethical business practices, and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Solo Printing Receives Bronze EcoVadis Medal

Solo Printing Receives Bronze EcoVadis Medal



EcoVadis is the world's most trusted sustainability rating platform, evaluating companies across 200+ industries on their environmental, labor, ethical, and sustainable procurement practices. Solo Printing's Bronze rating highlights the company's efforts to integrate sustainability into every aspect of its operations-from reducing waste and minimizing energy consumption to ensuring safe and ethical working conditions.

"We are thrilled to have earned a Bronze rating from EcoVadis," said Robert Hernandez, VP of Sales at Solo Printing. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to sustainability and corporate responsibility. At Solo Printing, we understand the importance of aligning our business practices with the values of our clients, many of whom are committed to reducing their environmental impact. We are excited to continue improving our sustainability efforts and look forward to reaching even higher levels of performance."

What This Means for Clients

Solo Printing's EcoVadis rating provides assurance to clients that the company is committed to operating responsibly and sustainably. Clients partnering with Solo Printing can feel confident that their printing projects are produced in alignment with best practices for sustainability and corporate ethics. This achievement allows Solo Printing to continue supporting its clients' own CSR objectives while delivering exceptional quality and service.

A Path Forward

Solo Printing views its Bronze EcoVadis certification as the beginning of a broader journey toward greater sustainability. The company is committed to ongoing improvements in its environmental impact, ethical standards, and labor practices, striving to achieve even higher EcoVadis ratings in the future.

About Solo Printing

Founded in 1985, Solo Printing is an industry-leading provider of high-quality printing services, offering a full range of solutions including offset, digital, and wide-format printing. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Solo Printing serves clients across a wide range of industries, with a commitment to innovation, excellence, and sustainability.

For more information about Solo Printing and its EcoVadis certification, visit www.soloprinting.com or contact Jacqueline Gonzalez at marketing@soloprinting.com.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the leading provider of business sustainability ratings, evaluating more than 100,000 companies across 175 countries. Through its comprehensive ratings, EcoVadis helps businesses measure and improve their environmental, social, and ethical performance.

Contact Information

Jacqueline Gonzalez
Marketing Coordinator
marketing@soloprinting.com
(305) 594-8699

SOURCE: Solo Printing

View the original press release on newswire.com.

