Paxos Solar has developed a new glass-glass PV tile that integrates with heat pumps, featuring Longi's back-contact solar cells. The 44 W, 59. 5 cm x 48 cm tile can also produce heat for residential systems. From pv magazine Germany Paxos Solar, a German building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) specialist, has developed a new solar tile that not only generates power but also produces heat for heat pumps. The tile is a small glass-glass module measuring 59. 5 cm x 48 cm and delivering 44 W of output. About 4. 3 tiles would be installed per square meter, providing a total output of 190 W. The modules ...

