Norway's REC Silicon says it has completed construction at its restarted Moses Lake factory and will ship its first commercial polysilicon from the site in mid-October. REC Silicon, a Norwegian silane gas and silicon producer, has said that it will make its first commercial shipment of ultra-high purity polysilicon from its recently restarted Moses Lake facility in the US state of Washington in October. The company said the plant is "running well" and meeting production volumes for commercial shipments, with impurities reduced to acceptable levels for its customer. However, the shipment has been ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...