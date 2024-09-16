Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Großes Börsenkino voraus: Dieser einstige "Hot Stock" ist zurück! Ad-hoc: Sofortige Reaktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: L5Q
Frankfurt
16.09.24
08:20 Uhr
2,860 Euro
+0,080
+2,88 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
16.09.2024 18:16 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Charwood Energy: H1 revenue of EUR2.5m, up 67%

DJ Charwood Energy: H1 revenue of EUR2.5m, up 67% 

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy:  H1 revenue of EUR2.5m, up 67% 
16-Sep-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
Saint-Nolff, 16 September 2024 
 
 
H1 revenue of EUR2.5m, up 67% 
 
 
Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French company specialising in customised solutions for 
recovering energy from biomass, is reporting its H1 2024 revenue. 
 
Charwood Energy generated EUR2.5m in revenue in the first half of 2024, up 67% compared with H1 2023. Revenue includes 
the business activity of LG Concept following Charwood Energy's acquisition of a stake in the company last October[1] 
and is proportionally consolidated at 40%. 
Revenue was generated entirely on behalf of third parties, for design, construction and installation services for 
customised biomass energy recovery solutions, on behalf of external clients such as agricultural holdings, 
manufacturers and local authorities. 
Other income of EUR0.2m comprising development costs was recognised over the period, resulting in a total business volume 
of EUR2.7m, compared with EUR3.3m in H1 2023. 
 
In the third-party business, Charwood Energy signed a contract in H1 2024 for the replacement and modernisation of a 
heating installation used to dry lumber and construction wood in a sawmill in Ille-et-Vilaine. 
Charwood Energy also inaugurated the first industrialisation-ready gasification demonstrator in France at Colpo in 
Brittany. The new facility is a research centre, a training centre and an experimental centre for showcasing all the 
Group's expertise. It was designed to generate electricity through a CHP system with a capacity of 70 kW. Local biomass 
is supplied on an eco-responsible basis by LG Concept, a subsidiary of the Charwood Energy group acquired in October 
2023. 
Charwood Energy strengthened the production capacity of its Saint-Nolff site in Brittany in the first half of the year. 
Total production surface area was extended to 1,750 m², serving to increase the site's production capacity by 50% and 
structure an expanded offering with a range of modular solutions for gasification, wood boiler units and anaerobic 
digestion. 
To date, the Group has recorded EUR4.4m in secured orders[2] on behalf of third parties, deliverable and billable in 2024 
and 2025. 
Other projects are in advanced discussions and expected to be announced in H2 2024. 
In the own-account business, five power plants are under development, including one on behalf of Verallia France, the 
construction of which is expected to begin in H2 2024. 
 
Next publication: 2024 annual results, on 28 October 2024 after the market closes. 
 
 
 
 
About Charwood Energy 
Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs 
and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. 
Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including 
heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification. 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and 
carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity 
savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs 
 
Contacts 
 
               SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN       SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
CHARWOOD ENERGY       Investor Relations      Press Relations 
investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto     Michael Scholze 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30     charwood@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
               33 (0)1 56 88 11 22      33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] See press release dated October 4, 2023

[2] Cumulative backlog of signed projects deducted from sales already recognized as work progresses

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PR_Charwood Energy - H1 Revenue vFinal 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   1988877 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1988877 16-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1988877&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.