Actusnews Wire
16.09.2024 18:23 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROCHE BOBOIS: 2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Paris, September 16, 2024


Roche Bobois SA announces today that it has made its first Sustainability Report for the 2023 fiscal year (French only) available to the public.


It is available on its website dedicated to the financial community by clicking on the following link:

https://www.finance-roche-bobois.com/en/regulatory-information/sustainability.html

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA
ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 342 directly operated stores and franchises (at 30 June 2024) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2023 retail sales of €600.8 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €508.2 million and Cuir Center €92.6 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2023 amounted to €429.6 million.
For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

CONTACT

Actus Finance - Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

Actus Finance - Serena Boni

Media relations

Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l2dtZMVukm2cnW6akphtZmRjmpmWk2LFlpadlJeeZpiVnJpllpppmMjKZnFom25u
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87698-roche_bobois_sustainability_report_2023.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
