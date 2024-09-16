ROCHE BOBOIS: 2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Paris, September 16, 2024
Roche Bobois SA announces today that it has made its first Sustainability Report for the 2023 fiscal year (French only) available to the public.
It is available on its website dedicated to the financial community by clicking on the following link:
https://www.finance-roche-bobois.com/en/regulatory-information/sustainability.html
CONTACT
Actus Finance - Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Investor relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr
Actus Finance - Serena Boni
Media relations
Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr
