Montag, 16.09.2024
WKN: A40H8H | ISIN: BE0974487192 | Ticker-Symbol: TG40
Frankfurt
16.09.24
10:32 Uhr
0,630 Euro
+0,040
+6,78 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
16.09.2024 18:23 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OXURION: Oxurion Receives Transparency Notification from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC

Oxurion Receives Transparency Notification from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC

Leuven, BELGIUM - September 16, 2024 - 06:00 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian Transparency legislation1 it has received a transparency notification as follows:

Oxurion received a transparency notification on September 13, 2024, from Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC indicating that as of September 10, 2024, it held 132,439 shares of the then outstanding 1,336,265 shares, and therefore crossed below the threshold (10%) by virtue of the sale of voting securities. See Annex 1.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is engaged in developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal disease. Oxurion is based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson
Chief Executive Officer
P ascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

________

1. Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.

ANNEX 1

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m3BulpiYapzGx5tylJlml2pjaGyWmGKaaWSYyZZrZZ+cnGloyGpqbZ3KZnFom2xs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87676-oxur-transparency-notification-en-20240916.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
