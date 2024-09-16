Red Coalition Inc.: Red Coalition Calls for the Urgent Creation of an Anti-Racism Act in Québec

The Red Coalition is calling on the Québec Liberal Party, Parti Québécois, and Québec Solidaire to unite and propose a motion for the immediate creation of an Anti-Racism Act in Québec. This critical legislation is necessary to address the rise in racial injustices and hate crimes across the province and provide a legal framework to combat systemic discrimination, protect marginalized communities, and enforce accountability.

Recent events, including the conflict between Israel and Hamas, have led to increased tension in Québec, with religious communities facing attacks on their places of worship, schools, and individuals. The failure of current protections highlights the need for stronger legislative measures.

"Racialized communities in Québec continue to suffer from systemic discrimination, and recent legal decisions have made this painfully clear," said Joel DeBellefeuille, Executive Director and Founder of the Red Coalition. "In the $171 million class-action lawsuit decided on September 3, 2024, by Justice Dominique Poulin, the court confirmed that systemic racial profiling is entrenched in Québec's law enforcement, particularly within the SPVM. While the decision granted financial compensation to victims of racial profiling, this does not solve the deeper issue. It serves as a stark reminder that systemic racism disproportionately affects Black and other racialized communities in this province."

The ruling follows another pivotal case by Justice Michel Yergeau, who condemned the random police stops targeting Black drivers under Article 636 of the Highway Safety Code. This ruling is currently being appealed by the CAQ government, but it is an indictment of the discriminatory practices within law enforcement.

Furthermore, the recent viral video of the September 1st, 2024, violent attack on Gulaid Omar by the Laval Police has underscored the severity of police misconduct in the province.

François Legault, the Premier of Québec, continues to deny the existence of systemic racism in the province, refusing to acknowledge the widespread impact of discrimination. His stance has only heightened the need for opposition leaders to unite and introduce an Anti-Racism Act. This would send a powerful message that Québec will no longer tolerate racial injustice and systemic discrimination.

Other provinces, such as British Columbia and Ontario, have enacted Anti-Racism Acts that enforce transparency, accountability, and measures to dismantle systemic racism in public institutions. Québec must follow suit.

"The time for action is now," added DeBellefeuille. "We urge the leaders of the opposition parties to come together and propose this essential legislation. The creation of an Anti-Racism Act will address the immediate issues and set a powerful precedent for future generations. Québec can and should become a province where equality and justice prevail for all citizens, regardless of race, language, or background."

The Red Coalition remains committed to advocating for the rights of all citizens and calls on political leaders to act decisively to make Québec a safer, more inclusive province.

