PR Newswire
16.09.2024 18:30 Uhr
82 Leser
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 16

For immediate release

16 September 2024

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

The Company announces that it has today purchased 152,613 of its own shares ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 855.96 pence per Ordinary Share. Such shares will be held in treasury by the Company.

Following this transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury is 55,719,943; the total number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 169,271,360.

The figure of 169,271,360 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company's voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 170 8732


© 2024 PR Newswire
