Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE)

21 rue La Boétie

75008 PARIS

FRANCE

(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing date Total number of shares forming the share capital Total number of voting rights September 13, 2024 (1) 740,652,608 Total number of theoretical voting rights: 740,652,608 Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (1): 730,308,637

Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) On September 13, 2024, completion of Sequoia 2024 capital increase operation reserved to employees allowed Veolia Environnement to bring its share capital from €3,630,742,570 to €3,703,263,040.

(2) Number of voting rights that may be exercised number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of September 13, 2024, i.e. 10,343,971 shares).

